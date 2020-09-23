Menu
Gloria Woock
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1938
DIED
September 19, 2020

Woock, Gloria F.

BEAVER DAM - Gloria F. Woock, age 82, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Prairie Ridge of Beaver Dam.

Gloria Fay was born on Jan. 24, 1938, in Fox Lake, to Louis and Hazel (Arndt) Pollesch. She graduated from Horicon High School in 1956 and married Kenneth Woock on Sept. 1, 1956. Together, they raised five daughters on a dairy farm outside of Burnett. She also worked for Waldvogel's Farm Market, drove truck for Bullseye Industries, and was a devoted member of her church, St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church of Horicon. Family was very important to Gloria, and she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Ken loved Sunday drives, and they both loved to travel to Arizona where she watched her beloved Brewers play in spring training.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ken; her children, Karline (Leonard) Verch of Green Lake, Kristine (Ralph) Koehler of Waupun, Kimberly Woock-Braun of Horicon, and Kendra (Timothy) Hayden of Madison; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Shari (Jerry) Pesch-Wesolowski, Jeannine Paul, Carol (John) Cate, Lynn (Bobby) Pollesch, Rochelle (Jan) Seering, Rodger (Shari) Pollesch, Darryl (Dorothy) Pollesch, Kenneth (LaDean) Pollesch, and Janice (Jon) Downs. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her daughter, Karen Karel; and son-in-law, Richard Karel; four siblings, Loren Pollesch, Marilyn Spindler, Gaya Mittelstadt-Pollesch, and Dean Pollesch; many other relatives; and friends.

A private family graveside service will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the township of Trenton with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating.

The family suggests that memorials be made in Gloria Woock's name to St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 23, 2020.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Gloria. We had many a good time together. We send our sympathy and Prayers to your whole family.
Wayne & Mary Ellen Moul
Friend
September 22, 2020