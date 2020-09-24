Robinson, Mary Alice MAUSTON - Mary Alice Robinson, 88, of Mauston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She was born on Feb. 18, 1932, in Elroy, to Glen and Alice Stetler. She was raised on the family farm in rural Mauston. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1950. Mary Alice married Russell Robinson on Sept. 30, 1950. They shared 66 wonderful years together and raised four children. They lived on a farm outside of Mauston. Mary Alice worked at Mile Bluff Clinic for 30 years as a receptionist. She kept very busy after she retired, caring for her family. She enjoyed her children, attending their many activities, and her grandchildren were particularly special. Mary Alice also enjoyed visiting with friends and family. Mary Alice and Russell had some fantastic vacations together. She is survived by her son, Doug of Mauston; daughter, Debbie (Jim) Lechmaier of Menomonee Falls; son, David (Nicole) of Mauston; along with four grandchildren, Dawn (Brian) Case, Brian (Sarah) Lechmaier, Haley Robinson, Keira Robinson; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Peyton Case. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents; three brothers; one sister; and her daughter, Terri Robinson. A Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Mauston, where friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston. For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com .