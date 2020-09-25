Rode, Geneva R.

CAMBRIA - Geneva R. Rode, (nee Nigbor), age 101, of the Markesan Resident Home, formerly of Cambria, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Resident Home.

Geneva was born March 13, 1919, in Berlin, Wis., a daughter of Anton G. and Bessie A. Robinson Nigbor. She was raised and was educated in Redgranite, and was a 1936 Graduate of the Redgranite High School. She continued her education and trained to be a secretary. She excelled in short hand, which she used until the end. She had been a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite, where she married Hubert Rode on May 23, 1952. Hubert preceded Geneva in death Nov. 27, 2004, after 52 years of marriage.

Geneva had been employed as a secretary for the Wisconsin State Assembly in Madison for 40 years until she retired, and had lived in Cambria until going to the nursing home in August of 2019. She lived a long, full life. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kingston. She prayed the Rosary daily. She loved to read, especially history. She enjoyed bird watching, knitting and quilting, and taking care of the stray cats in her neighborhood.

Geneva is survived by her nieces and nephews, Steve Nigbor of Berlin, Dale Nigbor of Ripon, Tom Nigbor of Hayward, Kristyn Lohoff of Arbor Vitae, Wis., Dawn Rode of Cambria, Gayla Noble of Nevada, and Gary Rode of Oshkosh, Neb. Geneva is also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Nigbor and Mabel Marvin; and her brothers, Richard and Robert Nigbor.

Funeral Services for Geneva R. Rode will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 177 West Pearl Street in Kingston, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Mark Miller. The Committal Service will follow the Mass at the Church. There will be no lunch. A private Burial Service for the immediate family will be at St. Mark's Parish Cemetery in Redgranite.

Relatives and friends may visit at St. Mary's Church from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday only prior to the Mass. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING are required at the visitation and the Mass.

The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting Geneva's family with arrangements.

(920) 566-2313