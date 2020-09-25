Sands, Barbara Rose (Balzer) "Barb"

FARLEY, Iowa/PORTAGE - Barbara "Barb" Rose (nee Balzer) Sands, age 52 of Farley, Iowa/Portage, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1967 to Gene and Diana (Giese) Balzer. Her childhood was spent living in rural Pardeeville, Wis. Bard had wonderful memories of attending Marcellon Elementary School. She especially enjoyed playing outside, building forts, and sledding downhill. Barb felt privileged to attend the small country school. She graduated in 1986 from Pardeeville High School, where Barb played volleyball and softball.

Barb met Jon Sands while living in the same apartment complex in Baraboo, Wis. He proposed to her June 16, 2000 which was the one year anniversary of their first date. They were married Oct. 21, 2000. In the winter of 2004, they moved to Farley, Iowa. where they bought our first house. It was a fixer upper that they worked hard together to make it their home.

Barb enjoyed the road trips with Jon from the east coast to the west coast. She loved going to Disneyland and Universal Studios. The best part of each trip was sharing the excitement with Jon. She enjoyed attending and watching sports with my husband. Barb was especially happy when her team the Packers beat Jon's team Da Bears!

Barb leaves behind her loving family: husband Jon, mother Diana, siblings Julie (Bruce) Vanderboom and their children Kim and Blake, Connie (Terry) Kohn and their children Milon (Amber) Kohn, their son Gage, Sonja (Ryan) Jelovnik, Paige (Dustin) Wollschlager, their son Harlan, and Joe Balzer; mother and father in-law Phil and Carol Sands and brothers in-law Rich Sands and sons Ryan (Remi) and Alex and Pete (Laura) Sands along with other relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Gene and grandparents, Joe and Marcella Balzer, Bill and Lodemia Giese, Alvie and Shirley Sutfin and by her husband's deceased mother Georgianna Sands.

She would like to thank her family and friends for their love and support during her journey. A very special thanks to her mom for being her rock and her cheerleader. To Barb's outstanding neighbors and friends Tammy, Fred, Sue, Randy, and Nicole for always being there for her. Thank you to the staff at Zion CTCA, Mercy One, UW Madison, Divine Savior and Agrace for their outstanding care over the last 3 1/2 years.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. The service will be live streamed and found at https://youtu.be/AQhMlEeIEI8 . Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of the funeral service. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.