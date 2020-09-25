Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timmy Hoff
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020

Hoff, Timmy Jay

ENDEAVOR - Timmy Jay Hoff, age 59, of Endeavor, left us suddenly as a result of a motorcycle/deer collision on Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on Dec. 30, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, a son of Carl and Letha (Klein) Hoff, Sr.

In 1980, Timmy graduated from Portage High School. He married Darcie Amend in Durwards Glen, Wis., on June 9, 1984. Timmy worked in the plastics business for over 40 years and was currently working at Portage Plastics Company as a quality director.

Timmy enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was a Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, bag toss, and working on cars. He could fix anything. Timmy cherished his time with his children and grandchildren.

Those Timmy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 36 years, Darcie Hoff of Endeavor; two children, Trevor (Sheena) Hoff of Montello, Meghan (Karl) Blomberg of Coloma; five grandchildren, Landon, Avery; Peyton, Wyatt and Rykar; his mother, Letha "Donna" Hoff of Portage; six siblings, Ron Hoff, Sharon (Jim) Luchsinger, Lloyd (Sandi) Hoff, Pat (Phil) Anderson, Carl (JoAnn) Hoff Jr., Jeff (Amy) Hoff; two brothers-in-law, Dan (Michelle) Amend, Bill (Sue) Amend; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends. Timmy will be missed by his motorcycle family. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Hoff Sr.; sister-in-law, Nancy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Butch and Casey Amend.

A celebration of life for Timmy Jay Hoff will be held at a later date. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Timmy with his family.

Wachholz and Sons Funeral Home

Sunset Cremation Center in Princeton

Serving the Family, 920-295-6631


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wachholz & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.