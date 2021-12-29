Wendlandt, Ada

RANDOLPH - Ada June Wendlandt, age 87, of Randolph, went to be with her loving husband on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, Wis., with family at her side.

Ada was born on June 29, 1934, in Joliet, Ill., daughter of Harry and Lucy (Shinn) Weinberger. She was united in marriage to Donald Wendlandt on May 23, 1954, in Fall River, Wis. In her earlier years she enjoyed date nights once a week and traveling with her husband, Don. Ada spent many years helping her husband on the family farm. The family farm was always open to family, friends, and foreign students. She enjoyed the family's participation in the foreign student agriculture program, hosting students from 13 countries. Ada loved traveling to their homes for weddings and celebrations. She loved to decorate for the holidays, family picnics and spending time with the family. Ada was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, canning and baking. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Randolph.

Ada is survived by her five children, Donald (Renee) Wendlandt Jr., Randolph, Keith (Suzanne) Wendlandt, Beaver Dam, Dana (Rosanna) Wendlandt, Dalton, Lisa (Scott) Lindeman, Waupun, and Barry Wendlandt, Randolph; nine grandchildren, Wendy (Heather), Lori (Jason), Bucky (Jackie), Jennifer (Paul), Ryan (Kayla), Kendelle (Matt), Rusty (Amy), Devin and Danica (Jeremiah); step-grandchildren, Brandon, Krissy and Curt; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Stubbe; brother, Jack (Myrlen) Weinberger, sisters, Margie Snyder, Patsy Griffin, brothers, David (Gloria) Weinberger, Daniel (Karen) Weinberger, and Bobby (Carol) Weinberger; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Weinberger; brother-in-law, Duane Loomis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2011; brother, Jim (Florence) Landon; sister, Lillian (Edgar) Watters; brother, Harry (Joan) Weinberger; sisters, Betty (Lenard) Detert and Elsie Mae Weinberger; brother, Norman Weinberger; sister, Joan Loomis; brothers-in-law, Clayton Stubbe, Gary Fehling, Gene Snyder, and Bill Griffin; and sisters-in-law, Arlene Weinberger and Clara Weinberger.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 227 N. High St., Randolph, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the church, with Pastor Francois Russell officiating. Burial will take place at Randolph Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established to Special Touch Ministry, 600 Prospect Ave., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Randolph Community Funeral Home

www.randolphfh.com