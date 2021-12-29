Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ada Wendlandt
FUNERAL HOME
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
208 S High St.
Randolph, WI

Wendlandt, Ada

RANDOLPH - Ada June Wendlandt, age 87, of Randolph, went to be with her loving husband on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, Wis., with family at her side.

Ada was born on June 29, 1934, in Joliet, Ill., daughter of Harry and Lucy (Shinn) Weinberger. She was united in marriage to Donald Wendlandt on May 23, 1954, in Fall River, Wis. In her earlier years she enjoyed date nights once a week and traveling with her husband, Don. Ada spent many years helping her husband on the family farm. The family farm was always open to family, friends, and foreign students. She enjoyed the family's participation in the foreign student agriculture program, hosting students from 13 countries. Ada loved traveling to their homes for weddings and celebrations. She loved to decorate for the holidays, family picnics and spending time with the family. Ada was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, canning and baking. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Randolph.

Ada is survived by her five children, Donald (Renee) Wendlandt Jr., Randolph, Keith (Suzanne) Wendlandt, Beaver Dam, Dana (Rosanna) Wendlandt, Dalton, Lisa (Scott) Lindeman, Waupun, and Barry Wendlandt, Randolph; nine grandchildren, Wendy (Heather), Lori (Jason), Bucky (Jackie), Jennifer (Paul), Ryan (Kayla), Kendelle (Matt), Rusty (Amy), Devin and Danica (Jeremiah); step-grandchildren, Brandon, Krissy and Curt; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Stubbe; brother, Jack (Myrlen) Weinberger, sisters, Margie Snyder, Patsy Griffin, brothers, David (Gloria) Weinberger, Daniel (Karen) Weinberger, and Bobby (Carol) Weinberger; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Weinberger; brother-in-law, Duane Loomis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2011; brother, Jim (Florence) Landon; sister, Lillian (Edgar) Watters; brother, Harry (Joan) Weinberger; sisters, Betty (Lenard) Detert and Elsie Mae Weinberger; brother, Norman Weinberger; sister, Joan Loomis; brothers-in-law, Clayton Stubbe, Gary Fehling, Gene Snyder, and Bill Griffin; and sisters-in-law, Arlene Weinberger and Clara Weinberger.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 227 N. High St., Randolph, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the church, with Pastor Francois Russell officiating. Burial will take place at Randolph Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established to Special Touch Ministry, 600 Prospect Ave., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Randolph Community Funeral Home

www.randolphfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
227 North High Street, Randolph, WI
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
227 North High Street, Randolph, WI
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
227 North High Street, Randolph, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Duane Loomis
Family
December 30, 2021
Ada was a very fun, sweet, genuine, loving woman who adored people. She brought out the light in others through stories, wit, and laughter together. She will truly be missed.
François & Ellen Russell
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you with wonderful memories of your loved one.
Jill (Huggett) & Larry Smith
Other
December 29, 2021
I will always remember helping on the farm when we visited .Her and Uncle Don always made us laugh and we had fun with them.
Helen Rhyner
Family
December 28, 2021
Blessings and Prayers to the family.
Joyce Haven
Friend
December 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Lang
Friend
December 28, 2021
Aunt Ada, you will be missed by many. I will miss the laughs and the bantering that went back and forth for all these years. From the days of hiding in the laundry shoot, to helping milk cows, to driving you nuts by being the young crazy kids we were. You had a way of looking at us that put us in our place immediately. But you always did it with love. You had to look up to us as we got older and taller, but we will always look up to you. You took care of family first. Your door was always open and you were one the hardest working people I know. Love you and I hope you rest in peace. Be gentle on the lord. He has been at his job for a long time and I am sure he will appreciate your guidance, but don't be too strict with him.
STEVEN WEINBERGER
Family
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results