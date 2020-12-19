Menu
Adeline Schneider
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Schneider, Adeline

BEAVER DAM – Adeline Schneider, age 92, a life-long resident of Beaver Dam, passed away on the morning of Dec. 17, 2020. Her daughter was at her side as she quietly left for her eternal reward.

Adeline was born on Nov. 18, 1928, to Otto and Alma (Weckward) Umland in Beaver Dam, Wis. She worked for 46 years at Weyenberg Shoe Company in Beaver Dam. Adeline was a great mother and a loving, gentle, and caring person. She delivered Meals-on-Wheels into her late 80s. She enjoyed family, friends, gardening, cooking, crafts, and traveling in her retirement years. A trip to Hawaii was her favorite of the trips she enjoyed. Adeline will be sadly missed, but her remarkable spirit will live on forever.

Adeline is survived by her son, Robert (Doris) Schneider of Lumberton, N.C.; her daughter, Christine Schneider of Beaver Dam; and her sisters, Verna Hayes and Margaret (Glenn) Luck, both of Beaver Dam. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orville Schneider; and her sisters, Leona Hupf and Marcella Glover.

A visitation for Adeline will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at ST. KATHERINE DREXEL CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Covid-19 precautions will be in place and all in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Adeline's funeral services will be available to view by Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at www.KoepsellFH.com.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel Parish Building Fund (BFOB - Building From Our Beliefs).

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
21
Burial
St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery
Cty. Rd. G, Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of such a beautiful lady. I feel blessed that I, Barbara, my Sisters Yvonne and Debbie and our Brother Dennis were able to meet our Aunt Adeline (and her Sister Aunt Verna) when they came to Billings Montana to visit their Sister Marcella (our Mother) when she was living the end of her life in a Nuursing Home. It meant so much to all of us. So sad we didn't get to see our Wisconsin Family more. Aunt Adeline touched our lives with beauty, love and grace which I am so thankful for. Rest in peace my Dear Aunt until we meet again. Love and Prayers to all. Barbara Rafferty (Niece) Billings, Montana
Barbara Rafferty
Family
January 17, 2021
Bob and Chris, I´m so sorry for your loss. I remember Aunt Adeline as such a gentle and pleasant person.
Donna Erickson
January 13, 2021
Our sympathy´s to your family. Adeline was a great lady, kind, caring and giving. God bless you all.
Shelley and Steve Bowe
January 12, 2021
Chris and Bob, Our sadness is in our hearts of Aunt Adeline's passing. Thoughts and prayers go out to you and Bob's family. If you need anything or just to talk call. Take care and God bless. Love you all.
Sue Reilley
Family
December 30, 2020
Chris and Bob, My sympathy for of the loss of your Mom from her earthly life. I also remember her gentle and caring personality, as well as her incredible work ethic, warm hospitality, and beautiful smile. She was proud of both of you. We lost our dads (brothers) over 32 years ago, but were blessed to have our Moms in our lives so long. With hope we look to being with them again. Karen Schneider, cousin. December 25, 2020.
Karen Schneider
Family
December 25, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Aunt Adeline's passing.
Joan Schneider
December 25, 2020
Christine, So sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Our prayers are with you and your family. God bless you.
Gerald and Lorraine Beal
Friend
December 18, 2020
Dearest Chris! I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother! What a sweet, amazing woman she was!
Cindy Wallintin
December 20, 2020
Dear Chris, So sorry to hear about your Mom!I truly liked her! I lost my brother Bob in March, its not easy!! If you ever want to talk, I'm in the book, and on Facebook! Thinking of you, Kathleen Klein
Kathy Klein
Friend
December 19, 2020
