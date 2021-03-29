Rosplock, Adelle

BEAVER DAM - Adelle Rosplock, age 101, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away March 16, 2020, at Eagles Wings, of a stroke. When she was very young, her parents moved to a Wisconsin farm where she grew up. She married Thomas Rosplock. They owned and operated Beaver Dam Refrigeration. Adelle had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening; she also liked crocheting and was a wonderful seamstress. She and Tom enjoyed visiting the Senior Citizen Center and went to many flea markets. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Adelle was the dear mother of, and is survived by, Thomas (Mary) Rosplock Jr., Adele Harvey, Sharon (Alan) Obermann, and Cynthia Eddy. She had 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and also great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her brothers; and parents. She is very much missed. There will be a private memorial service at Koepsell Funeral Home.