Agnes Gobeli
FUNERAL HOME
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI

Gobeli, Agnes D.

BURLINGTON - Agnes D. Gobeli, 88, formerly of Burlington, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Arizona.

Services for Agnes will be held Wednesday, June 23 at 12:30 p.m. at SCHUETTE-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Southwest Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery following the service, at 2 p.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI
Jun
23
Service
12:30p.m.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI
Jun
23
Inurnment
2:00p.m.
Southwest Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
