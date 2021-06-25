Bengtson, Alan B.

BEAVER DAM - Alan B. Bengtson, age 78, of Beaver Dam, Wis. (formally of Markesan), passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home after battling cancer.

Al was born May 26, 1943, in Rockford, Ill., the son of Alver and Helen (Nelson) Bengtson. He attended Rockford East High School. On Sept. 16, 1961, he married the love of his life, Rubena "Bea" McCulley, at the Presbyterian Church in the Kishwaukee Forest Preserve, Rockford.

In 1975 Al and Bea moved the family from Rockford to Markesan, Wis., where they owned and operated a dime store, along with other businesses. After these businesses closed, he worked with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Al's favorite job was working for the U.S. Post Office as a rural letter carrier on Route 2 for Markesan. He retired from the USPS in 2012 after 33 years of service.

Al was a member of the Markesan Kiwanis, and he enjoyed participating in their variety show. He was a member of the Markesan Chamber of Commerce and was very influential in securing a physician for the Markesan community. Al was a member of the church councils for the Living Christ Lutheran Church in Loves Park, Ill., and the Zion Lutheran Church of Fairwater, Wis. He was a member of the Fond du Lac and Green Lake County Rural Letter Carrier Association, where he served as the vice president. He belonged to the Wisconsin and National Rural Letter Carrier Associations (WRLCA) where he served many roles, including state steward for the WRLCA. Through Al and Bea's association with the WRLCA, they acquired many wonderful friends.

Al loved bowling, boating, waterskiing, playing cards and most of all, his large, boisterous, and close-knit family. His greatest joy was family time on Big Green Lake. Al also enjoyed every moment with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Al loved watching sports, specifically the Packers, NASCAR races, and golf. He loved to travel; he and his boys enjoyed time at many NASCAR races around the country. A special memory was when he attended the NASCAR race in Las Vegas where he was on Pit Row and in the Neon Garage, only feet away from Matt Kenseth, after Matt won the race. Towards the end of his life, Al also loved watching one of his favorite TV shows, The Zoo.

Al and Bea raised two of Bea's brothers, Tom and Dave McCulley, from a young age. Al and Bea's doors were always open for anyone who needed a home.

Al is survived by the love of his life, Bea. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage and children, Stanley (Peggy) of Woodruff, Wis., Marie (Jayme) Wapneski of Henderson, Nev., Michael (Jolene) and Christine (Terry) Krombos, all of Markesan. Al is also survived by Tom McCulley (Ron Frazier) of Bloomington, Ill.; and grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) Wapneski, Alan (Amanda Versch) Bengtson, Samantha (Lennon) Neal, Marlena Wapneski, Sarah (Eric) Wyngaard, Brittany (Zach) Stoll, Nichole (Manuel) Ortiz, Alyssa (Austin) Lea, Paul Krombos, Joseph Krombos, and Kyle Bengtson. He was also survived by 19 great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Robert (Fely) and Ken McCulley.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Alver and Helen Bengtson; mother- and father-in-law, Dorothy and Clifford McCulley, David McCulley; and brother-in-law, Edward McCulley.

A memorial gathering will take place on Tuesday, June 29, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 181 S. Main St., Markesan, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A memorial gathering will also take place on Wednesday, June 30, at MARKESAN BIBLE CHURCH, 60 N. Margaret St., Markesan, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Zach Stoll officiating.

Al's family extends special thanks to the Agnesian Hospice Hope staff for their support and guidance through his final days. A memorial will be established at a later date in his honor.

