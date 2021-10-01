Menu
Albert "Albie" Elsen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Elsen, Albert Adam "Albie" III

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Albert Adam "Albie" Elsen III, formerly of Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla., at age 80.

He was born May 18, 1941, in Madison, Wis., the son of Albert A. Elsen II and Jessie Rigg Elsen.

He attended school in Baraboo, then joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and served for three years in Germany. Upon discharge, he attended UW-Stevens Point, earning a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in political science and history in 1967. Albie was a proud member of the Siasefi organization there, enjoying the friendship and shenanigans of his brothers.

In 1965, he married Mary Pat Johnson, and together they had two children - Kathleen Anne "Katy" and Albert A. "Fritz" IV. He owned and operated the Norway Bar and Kilbourn Pump Restaurant in Wisconsin Dells from 1968 to 1977 and was also a member of the Kilbourn Volunteer Fire Department during that time.

After leaving the Dells, he relocated to Florida and lived there the remainder of his life.

Albie made food service his career and worked in both the restaurant and healthcare settings.

Traveling, wildlife photography, cooking and jazz were his special interests. He will be remembered by his family and many friends for his magnetic personality and wonderful wit.

Albie is survived by his children, Katy (Beau) Hays of Minneapolis and Fritz (Kimberly) of Janesville; grandchildren, Joey and Monty Hays and Anna, Lauren and Scarlett Elsen, who affectionately called him Grandpa Cute Guy; sisters, Mary (Jack) Waterman and Liz (Craig) Schlender; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his loving and devoted companion, Sandra Bates; and Bingo, the wonder dog. His Wisconsin family is forever grateful to Sandra for the constant and companionable care she provided Albie as his health declined.

A celebration of Albie's life will be held in the spring of 2022. For now, they ask you to join them in raising a glass and toasting his memory.



Published by WiscNews.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
He was a man, take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again. - William Shakespeare
Bob Reid
October 4, 2021
Albie was a 1st class friend. We shared many grade school birthday parties, time at Baraboo high school, graduation at Stevens Point, and we had the honor of having him as our best man at the Fullmer wedding in 1965! We will miss more lunches with him and Sandra during their Northern swing. Albie, family, and Sandra will remain in our prayers. Your friends, Bill and Sandy
Bill and Sandy Fullmer
Friend
October 4, 2021
Had a Great Time with Alb. He is OK Now.
Dan Cundiff
October 3, 2021
So sad to hear about Albie´s passing. He used to ride to school with us many years ago, & would call out to my Mom, "Mrs. Thor, can I have a ride?" A great guy!
Thoralee Neau
Friend
October 2, 2021
My sisters and I are saddened to hear of Albie's passing. Please accept our sympathies to all of you, Mary, Jack and families....... jan
Jan Woodruff
Family
October 1, 2021
