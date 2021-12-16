Kiwazek, Albert V.

NECEDAH - Albert V. Kiwazek Sr., age 88, of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Albert Valentine Kiwazek was born July 29, 1933, the son of Valenty and Anna (Matyja) Kiwaczyk in Yorkville, Ohio. He was raised in Akron, Ohio, until he moved with his father to Chicago, Ill. He graduated from Washburne Trade High School in Chicago with a focus on automobile mechanics. He worked as an auto mechanic for Marty's Service Station in Chicago until he joined the U.S. Army on July 17, 1953. Albert earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Parachutist Badge. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 9, 1955, and returned to Chicago where he went to work as a truck driver and then started doing machine shop work. Albert started and operated his own machine shop that he operated for several years.

On Oct. 28, 1959, Albert was joined in marriage to Catherine Katsiroubas, and together they began a restaurant in Elgin, Ill., called Welcome House. Albert earned his private pilot's license and had his own plane that he enjoyed flying. Albert and Kathy moved to Necedah, Wis., in 1978, and Albert began work for Castle Rock Container in Adams, Wis. Albert had a love for airplanes and would take the family to the EAA Air Show in Oshkosh, Wis., every year. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and working on home projects that included plumbing, electric and carpentry work. Al will be remembered for his kindness, listening abilities and that he would help anyone in need.

Albert is survived by his three children, Albert (Victoria) Kiwazek of Hayward, Wis., Christine Rejewski of Morris, Ill., and Dena Kiwazek of Necedah, Wis.; four grandchildren, Rick, Scottie, Christine and Amber; one sister, Angela; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy; and four sisters.

A celebration of Al's life will be held in the spring.

Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.