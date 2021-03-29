Hull, Alene

WAUPUN - Alene Hull, 96, was called to her heavenly home on March 26, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun. She entered her earthly home on Nov. 6, 1924, in Dodge County, the daughter of Andrew and Anna Derksen Vande Zande.

Alene was united in marriage to Edwin Hull on Jan. 14, 1944. They were blessed to have celebrated 75 years of marriage before Edwin's passing on June 20, 2019. Alene's faith and family were the most important things in life to her.

Alene is survived by her children, Les (Linda) Hull of Waupun, Mary (Jim) Southard of Pipe, and Marcia (Dean) Perleberg of Tucson, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Sue Hull of Sun Prairie; her grandchildren, Shawn Southard, Jeremy Southard, Kim (Shane) Smith, Ryan (Argene) Hull, Rachel (Nate) Abuan, Andrew Hull, Tyler Perleberg, Bryan (Brianne) Perleberg, and Kimberly (Grant) Thekan; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruby Westhuis, Helen (Julian) Graham, Marion Hull, and Phyllis Smedema; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin; her beloved son, Cal Hull; her sisters, Jan (Hugh) Orr and Margaret (Harvey) Veenhuis; brother, Clarence G. Vande Zande; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services for Alene Hull will be held Tuesday, March 30 at 12 noon at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with the Rev. Nate Abuan officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing.

The family would like to thank Prairie Ridge for their care and compassion.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.