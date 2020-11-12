Sebastiani, Alfredo Dominic "Al"

OXFORD - Alfredo Dominic "Al" Sebastiani, longtime resident and businessman of Oxford, passed away at the home he built, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at age 90. A public visitation for him with proper social distancing will take place on Thursday evening, Nov. 12, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Oxford. Another visitation on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Following the visitation, all are welcome to process to the Oxford Village Cemetery for a graveside service led by Pastor Brenda Pulver. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to his family for a memorial that will be established in Al's name.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello is honored to be serving the family.

