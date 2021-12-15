Bemus, Alice

HORICON - Alice Bemus, age 93, of Horicon, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Matthew of Horicon.

There will be a visitation at ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon on Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at church on Friday at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Alice Koepsell was born on July 17, 1928, to Otto and Adela (Zuehlke) Koepsell. She attended Mayville St. John's Grade School and was a 1945 graduate of Mayville High School. Alice went on to receive a certificate from Dodge County Normal School in 1948, specializing in elementary education. She was united in marriage with Arthur Bemus on Oct. 14, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville. Shortly after marriage, they moved to Hartford where Art worked for the Times Press Newspaper. They then moved to Horicon in 1959, where she raised her children and helped in Arthur's commercial printing business. After many night classes and summer school courses, Alice graduated from University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh in 1965 and returned to her career of teaching for 27 years. She taught in Horicon Public Schools, primarily as a kindergarten teacher. Alice enjoyed garden club, golfing (she was the 1984 Club Champion), traveling and cooking.

Alice is survived by her children, Scott (Anne) Bemus of Menasha and Rachel (Dan) Brown of Madison; grandchildren, Joshua (Melissa) Bemus, Emily (Shane) Graham, Collin (Mackenzie) Brown, and Ryan Brown; great-grandchildren, Isaac Bemus, Jack and Molly Graham; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Brian (Jan) Bemus; a brother, Ruben Koepsell; and a sister, Heidi Bentz.

Memorials may be made in Alice Bemus' name to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.