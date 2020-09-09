Smerling, Alice

WAUPUN - Alice Eleanor Smerling, age 82, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Alice was born on March 20, 1938, daughter of William and Elda (Henke) Schueler. She was a graduate of Markesan High School, class of 1957. Alice was united in marriage to Ronald Smerling on March 29, 1959, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marquette. She enjoyed watching wrestling, Nascar and monster trucks. Alice loves cooking and baking, she was well known for her quick breads. She attended the EAA every year with her son Kevin and met many friends from around the world. Alice will be deeply missed by many.

Alice is survived by her son, Kevin Smerling of Oshkosh, daughter Kristine (Dean) Stegner, of Beaver Dam and son, Krandell Smerling of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren, Carol and Sarah; twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1995 and parents.

Visitation for Alice will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 W. Main Street, Waupun.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Kohls Community Funeral Home with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.

