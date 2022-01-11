Welsh, Alice

PORTAGE - Alice Welsh, age 70, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, surrounded by her loving family following a brief battle with cancer.

Alice was born on July 5, 1951, in Portage, the daughter of the Rev. Eldore and Lucille (Senkpiel) Messerschmidt. She was raised in Coloma, Ladysmith and Marshfield. She married Peter Welsh on June 10, 1978, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. Alice's teaching career was spent at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School in Portage, and at John Muir Elementary School in Portage. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

Alice was a strong Christian Woman who devoted her life to her family. She happily put her teaching career on hold to stay at home with her children full time. This provided many years of happy memories, teaching moments and lots of love. She enjoyed doing crafts, cross stitch and scrapbooking. She also loved exploring family history and genealogy.

She dearly loved her family and left a lasting legacy to her children and grandchildren of her strong faith and trust in her Savior. Whether it was attending a play, sporting event or school function, she was proud to be there for her own children and grandchildren. Some of the best memories we have of her as a family are sharing a meal she prepared, playing cards, listening to her playing on the piano and being on the receiving end of one of her hugs.

She is survived by her husband, Peter; their children, Ryan (Laura) Welsh, Marc Welsh, Tiffany Welsh, and Melissa (Josh) Kampmeier; grandchildren, Julia, Anna, Sean, Zoey and Kendall; her brothers and sisters, Eldore (Dawn) Messerschmidt, Jr., Mark (Joy) Messerschmidt, Lois (Dennis) Wahrle, Phyllis (Robert) Schneider, and Phil (Rhonda) Messerschmidt; her father-in-law, William Welsh; many nieces, nephews, dear in-laws, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law, Shirley J. Welsh, her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and David Roegge, and her nephew, Matthew Roegge.

Private family funeral services will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church for devotional materials.

The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.