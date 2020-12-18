Wheeler, Alta Rae

POYNETTE – Alta Rae Wheeler, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Poynette on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Alta was born on Aug. 29, 1945, in Portage, the daughter of Joseph and Thelma (Hagensen) Sullivan. She married Philip Wheeler on Nov. 27, 1965, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage. She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband on the Wheeler Farm. Alta enjoyed baking cakes, card making, Bingo, and was always ready for a game of cards. Family was very important to Alta, and she enjoyed all family get-togethers, where she was often the life of the party with her contagious laughter and welcoming smile. She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where she belonged to the St. Thomas Christian Women's Group.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Philip; children, Shawn (Jackie) Wheeler of Dane and Melissa Wheeler of Poynette; two grandchildren, Natalie and Maeva Wheeler; siblings, James (Carol) Sullivan of New Mexico, Marie Brandt of Poynette, Vivian Wasson of Westfield, Joan Wilson of Portage and Robert (Janette) Sullivan of Westfield; sisters-in-law, Marie Sullivan of Poynette and Sheryl (Jerry) Nied of Oregon State; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerome Sullivan; sister, Mary Lou Campion; and brothers-in-law, Maurie Campion, Howard Brandt, Floyd Wasson, Jim Wilson and Larry and Doris Wheeler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Poynette on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Balaraju Eturi and Father Ray Dischler concelebrating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing rules will be observed and masks will be required and provided, if necessary. Funeral services will be lived streamed; find the link @ PRCatholic.org

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Thomas Christian Women or the Arlington EMS & Fire Department.

The family would like to thank Andrea Langan and Meredith Ludwig and the staff and nurses at Portage Dean Clinic; thank you to all the doctors and nurses that cared for Alta in the past few months.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure.