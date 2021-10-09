Asmus, Alton "Al"

FOND DU LAC - Alton "Al" Asmus of Fond du Lac, Wis., age 80, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Alton was born July 27, 1941 to George and Lydia (Hopp) Asmus in Waupun. Alton was raised in the Waupun area on the family farm until the family moved to the city of Waupun.

Alton attended Waupun schools and after graduating from Waupun High School in 1960, he went to work. In 1968 he started Asmus Motors where he was owner and President for over 50 years. Alton found great fulfillment in his work. He cared a great deal about his employees, his customers and the communities they served.

Alton was an avid auto racing fan, car collector, fisherman and sports fan. Alton and his wife Mary enjoyed travel, especially when they could take in God's beautiful creation. In recent years, Alton and Mary enjoyed a home in Arizona and became fans of the Phoenix Coyote hockey team. Alton and Mary loved going to dinner with friends and family and spending time with their children and grand-children.

Alton is survived and will be greatly missed by Mary, his loving wife of 43 years; three children, Doug (Nancy) Asmus of Rosemount, Minn., Stacey Manske (Jeff) of Waupun, Wis., Scot Asmus of Waupun, Wis., Scot's fiancée Tammy Morschauser of Waupun, Wis; two step-daughters, Stacy Pritzl (Mark) of Cedarburg, Wis. and Shelly Boda (Fredrick) of North Fond du Lac, Wis.; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Alton was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lydia Asmus.

Funeral services for Alton Asmus will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with Pastor Jeremy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Mary and the family would especially like to thank the special Agnesian Hospice Hope healthcare providers that cared for Alton during his illness. Their kindness, graciousness and gentle care was a balm for the family and helped us greatly during this part of our journey. They will always hold a special place in our hearts. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Agnesian Hospice Hope.

