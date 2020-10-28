Menu
Amanda Trost
1992 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1992
DIED
October 26, 2020

Trost, Amanda A.

BEAVER DAM - Amanda A. Trost, age 28, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home in Beaver Dam.

There will be a memorial gathering for Amanda at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, beginning at 11 a.m., with Father Michael Erwin officiating. Due to Covid-19, please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing.

Amanda Ann was born on Jan. 20, 1992, in Waupun, Wis., the daughter of Angela Przekurat and Charles Trost. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 2010, where she participated in girls swimming, soccer and bowling. Amanda was very caring and had a heart of gold. She was high-spirited and would go out of her way to help anyone.

Survivors include her mother, Angela Przekurat (Tim Jahns); her father, Charles (Tracy) Trost; her son, Liam Olson; special friend and father of Liam, Tyler Olson; grandparents, James and Patricia Przekurat, and Dan and Betty Trost; three aunts, Jennifer (Laz Martino) Przekurat, Chris (Jeff) Wodill, and Carol Trost; her cousins, Jace Umland, Dia Frutiger, Amber North, and Cassie North; her step-brother, Jonathan (Sarah Kloss) Vossekuil; step-sister, Stephanie (Brandon) Frutiger; and other relatives and friends. Amanda was preceded in death by her son, Trenton James Zuhlke, on Feb. 23, 2019.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Service
9:30a.m. - 10:50a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
Nov
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
