Andrle, Amy Sue (Bliefnick)

WAUPUN - Amy Sue (Bliefnick) Andrle, of rural Waupun, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness, with her family by her side.

We will be having an informal memorial get-together on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to remember the life of Amy Bliefnick Andrle. It will be at the octagon pavilion in the county park in Waupun; come share a memory or two, have some food or just hang out. Please bring your own beverage (water will be provided) and lawn chairs. This is an enclosed building, so we will be there rain or shine.