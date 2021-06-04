Menu
Amy Andrle
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Andrle, Amy Sue (Bliefnick)

WAUPUN - Amy Sue (Bliefnick) Andrle, of rural Waupun, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness, with her family by her side.

We will be having an informal memorial get-together on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to remember the life of Amy Bliefnick Andrle. It will be at the octagon pavilion in the county park in Waupun; come share a memory or two, have some food or just hang out. Please bring your own beverage (water will be provided) and lawn chairs. This is an enclosed building, so we will be there rain or shine.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
octagon pavilion in the county park
Waupun, WI
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
