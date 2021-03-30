Fisher, Amy Jo (Buol)

BARABOO - Amy Jo (Buol) Fisher was born in Baraboo, WI on June 18, 1979 to William and Cheri. On March 24, 2021 she unexpectedly left us, leaving a giant hole in our hearts.

A lifelong Baraboo resident, Amy attended St. John's Lutheran School through her eighth-grade year, where she made many lifelong friendships. Amy graduated from Baraboo High School in 1998 and went to work at Maurice's in Baraboo, eventually becoming the store manager. She carried that experience with her when she was asked to open and manage the Maurice's store at the Tanger Outlet mall in Lake Delton. Amy made the decision in January to go back to school to become a nail technician. She would have graduated this coming summer. Amy touched so many people and made many lasting friendships throughout her years of serving the town of Baraboo.

Amy was the epitome of love. If you were lucky enough to know her, you knew her heart. One look at Amy and you saw true beauty. One conversation with her and you knew her beauty was even greater on the inside. Amy's love and kindness left an imprint on your soul and the world is just not as bright without her in it.

Amy's greatest passion in life was being a mother to her four beautiful children. There was not anything she would not do for them. Family was extremely important to Amy. The bond she had with her sisters was unbreakable. The love she had for her parents was undeniable. Her friendships were everlasting.

We are crushed and devastated that Amy is no longer physically with us, but knowing we have the most protective angel on our side, guiding and watching over us, will give us the strength to continue and honor her memory.

Amy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arlene and Sterling Milner; her paternal grandfather, Allen Roenneburg; her Aunt, Dawn Rodgers; and her Uncles, Bob Milner and Clifford Buol.

Amy is survived by her four amazing children, Brandon, Brady and Brooklyn Fisher and Rickson Rosales; her parents, William Buol and Cheri (Don) Padley; her sisters, Tina Kirchberg, Sheila (Craig) Philipp and Sara Buol; her nieces, Alexis Blackford, Kaitlyn Kirchberg, Natalie Philipp and Amira Trautsch; and her nephews, Justin Philipp, Casey Philipp, Kody Kirchberg and Liam LaVigne.

She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

The family will be holding a private service with a celebration of Amy's life to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, we ask memorials be made for the benefit of Amy's children. Memorials can be sent to Brandon Fisher, care of Prevail Bank in Baraboo. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Our love is frozen in time. I will be your champion and you will be mine. I will remember you.