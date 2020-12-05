Menu
Amy Sue Andrle
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Andrle, Amy Sue (Bliefnick)

WAUPUN - Amy Sue (Bliefnick) Andrle, of rural Waupun, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness, with her family by her side.

Amy was born Jan. 27, 1956, the daughter of Bob and Kate Neitman Bliefnick. On Aug. 4, 1979, Amy married the love of her life, Craig Andrle, in Waupun, where they raised their six children and many more who were unofficially adopted. On the family farm Amy was very involved in 4-H. She was also involved in The Rock River Riders Horse Club, the high school band and drama clubs, as well as dog training. Amy had a passion for art and music. She performed all across the midwest and her artwork adorns the walls of many family homes. She is fondly remembered by her siblings for creating rhymes on the spot while they did their chores. She will also be remembered for her love of puzzles, cats, as well as the way her face lit up when her grandchildren came to visit.

Amy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Craig; her children, Taylor, Mariah (Daryl) Vande Berg, Spencer (Julee), Trevor (Morgan), Autumn (fiancé, Mike Jaremba), and Mitchell; six grandchildren, Tyce, Lydia, Melanie, Mazie, Ashley, and Monica; her father, Robert Bliefnick; two sisters, Nancy (Vic) Schkade and Louisa Bliefnick; a brother, James (Linda) Bliefnick; her mother-in-law, Carol Andrle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Amy was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tammy; mother, Kate Bliefnick; brother-in-law, Brian Andrle; and father-in-law, Donald Andrle.

A private memorial service will be held June 12, 2021. Further details to follow.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 5, 2020.
