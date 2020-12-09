Menu
Amy Vande Zande
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Vande Zande, Amy (Dykstra)

WAUPUN - Amy (Dykstra) Vande Zande, 55, of Waupun, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2020, after a courageous and lengthy battle with breast cancer. Her four sons and her daughter were at her side in her last moments.

Amy was born May 4, 1965, in Waupun, the daughter of Raymond and Lorraine (Grau) Dykstra. Amy attended Waupun schools. Amy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. Amy had an immense amount of love for her kids and grandkids. On June 1, 2002, she married Phillip Vande Zande at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Amy loved taking pictures of everything, such as fall leaves and sunsets, but mostly of her grandchildren. Amy was a professional jokester and loved giving funny gifts.

Amy is survived by her husband of 18 years, Phillip; her sons, Joshua Dykstra (Ahava), Michael Dykstra (Kimberly), Ryan Dykstra (Devon), and Raymond Dykstra II (Nicole); a daughter, Miranda Fergelic (Nicholas); three step-daughters, Arianna and Bethany Vande Zande and Carrie Cady; nineteen grandchildren, Kylie, Tristan, Hailey, Jonathan, Logan, Amy, Olivia, Joshua, Aspen, Raymond III, Draven, Alexis, Emily, Kearston, Madison, Jackson, Rubi, Greyson, and Camila; her sisters, Kathy Oppermann (Don) and Karen Fisher; her brother, Raymond A. Dykstra; and many nieces and nephews.

Amy was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her brothers, Randy and Bud Dykstra; and brother-in-law, Steve Fisher.

Private services will be held.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember so many things. From the 1st day of kindergarten to the skating rink to our marsh adventures. Facebook messenger chats, sneaking mt dews, I’ll always remember your laugh. I remember your silly gifts and you sending pictures of everyone you loved. Uncle Phil and Scooter Ruff Ruff with Snapchat filters. I miss everything. I love you so much.
Karie Oppermann
December 9, 2020
Auntie Mimi will forever be in our hearts!
Laurie Van Buren
Family
December 8, 2020
