Vande Zande, Amy (Dykstra)

WAUPUN - Amy (Dykstra) Vande Zande, 55, of Waupun, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2020, after a courageous and lengthy battle with breast cancer. Her four sons and her daughter were at her side in her last moments.

Amy was born May 4, 1965, in Waupun, the daughter of Raymond and Lorraine (Grau) Dykstra. Amy attended Waupun schools. Amy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. Amy had an immense amount of love for her kids and grandkids. On June 1, 2002, she married Phillip Vande Zande at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Amy loved taking pictures of everything, such as fall leaves and sunsets, but mostly of her grandchildren. Amy was a professional jokester and loved giving funny gifts.

Amy is survived by her husband of 18 years, Phillip; her sons, Joshua Dykstra (Ahava), Michael Dykstra (Kimberly), Ryan Dykstra (Devon), and Raymond Dykstra II (Nicole); a daughter, Miranda Fergelic (Nicholas); three step-daughters, Arianna and Bethany Vande Zande and Carrie Cady; nineteen grandchildren, Kylie, Tristan, Hailey, Jonathan, Logan, Amy, Olivia, Joshua, Aspen, Raymond III, Draven, Alexis, Emily, Kearston, Madison, Jackson, Rubi, Greyson, and Camila; her sisters, Kathy Oppermann (Don) and Karen Fisher; her brother, Raymond A. Dykstra; and many nieces and nephews.

Amy was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her brothers, Randy and Bud Dykstra; and brother-in-law, Steve Fisher.

Private services will be held.

