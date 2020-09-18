Steinich, Anita Mae (Horton)

CAMBRIA - Anita Mae (Horton) Steinich, 86, Cambria, Wis., went to be with our Lord on Sept. 14, 2020, at her assisted living residence in Beaver Dam. She succumbed from complications of the Covid-19 virus.

She was born Dec. 14, 1933, in the Township of Scott, Columbia County, to Vernon and Olwen (Achterberg) Horton. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church at Salemville.

After her mother's death in 1936, at three years old, Anita lived with her paternal aunt and uncle, George and Irma (Horton) Schepp, Sr., where she was well-loved. Anita grew up with two other cousins, George Jr. and Orin Schepp Sr., as her brothers. She graduated from Cambria High School, where she sang in the choir and played trombone in the band.

Anita was united in marriage to Walter Steinich at Zion Lutheran Church in Kingston on June 24, 1951. They were married for just three days short of 54 years. She and Wally were lifelong members at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friesland. Anita worked alongside her husband on their dairy farm until their retirement, and they took numerous trips together. After Wally's passing, Anita continued to enjoy trips with close friends and family. She loved to cook, bake, read books, do word searches, and sew. She relished being outside, where she could mow the lawn, garden, or read a good book. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothing, dolls, and quilts for herself and family members. Anita was "the queen" of sewing repairs and alterations. She treasured visiting with family, friends, and welcoming new neighbors into their rural neighborhood. She had a love of all animals, especially her dachshunds.

In 2016, due to dementia, Anita moved to Eagle's Wings Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, where she resided for four years. She thoroughly enjoyed adult coloring books, puzzles, and word searches. She was well-loved by staff and residents.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; six-year-old sister, Lois Ann; brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Patricia) Horton; uncle and aunt, George and Irma (Horton) Schepp Sr., who raised her; nephew, Jeffery Horton; aunt and uncle, (her mother's twin) Blodwen (Achterberg) and Edward Dolgner; brother- and sister-in-law, Gerhardt (Leota) Steinich; sister- and brother-in-law, Vera (Steinich) and Howard Dornfeld; brother-in-law, Irvin Steinich; cousin, George Schepp Jr.; aunt, Genevieve (Achterberg) Bortz; uncle, Eugene Achterberg; uncle, Donald (Lillian) Achterberg; along with many other relatives.

Anita is survived by her daughter, Marcia (Robert) Zabkowicz of Beaver Dam; daughter, Debbie Steinich/Michael Auck of Rio; and son, Gary (Jill) Steinich of Friesland; her grandchildren: Bryan (Lina Schmidt) Boyce of Germany; Todd (Lucie) Machan with great-granddaughter, Etta Rose of Switzerland; Megan Boyce of Madison; Tonya Steinich; a great-granddaughter, Nevaeh of Beaver Dam; Jenna (Bryce) Kemink of Neenah; Jessica (Hunter) Braskamp of Waupun; Jamie Steinich of Whitewater; Janelle Steinich of LaCrosse; step-grandson, Kyle (Alaina) Kroken of Neenah; step-granddaughter, Bethany (Augie) Perry with Adrienne and Britta of Randolph; nephew, Dean (Kathy) Dornfeld and families (Daniel, Stuart, Kristin); cousin, Orin (Lila) Schepp Sr. and families (Lynn, Stephanie-deceased, Jennifer, Orin Jr., Shawn); Anne Schepp and families (Doris, Brian, Dawn, Doreen); cousin, Ardith (Achterberg) Pickardt; cousin, Chuck Achterberg; cousin, Tammy Freeman; special friends and neighbors, Joyce Cupery, Barb Dreger, and Julienne Slager; along with many other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank Eagle's Wings Assisted Living, the Beaver Dam Community Hospital ICU and ER staffs, and the Hillside Hospice staff for their kindness and compassion while assisting our mother.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and safety issues, there will be no visitation. We thank you for your warm thoughts and prayers, celebrating the good memories of Anita from your homes. There will be a private family service at a later date.

Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.

Memorials may be directed "In Memory of Anita Steinich" to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Avenue, K4/658, Madison, WI

53792-6164. Phone donation (608) 263-0160.