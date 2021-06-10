Wampler, Anna

WISCONSIN DELLS - Anna Wampler, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, June 4, 2021, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Dells.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11 at 12 noon at the BIG SPRING CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH in Big Spring, Wis., with the Rev. Robert Hetzel officiating. Burial will be at Davis Corners Cemetery. Visitation will be held at BIG SPRING CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon.

Anna was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Jackson Township, Adams County, Wis., the daughter of Bernard Sr. and Agatha (Larson) Bonnett. She graduated from Westfield High School.

In October of 1956 she married Edwin Wampler at the Davis Corners United Methodist Church. Anna was a 4-H Leader, enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, fishing, playing cards with the neighbors and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a school bus driver for many years and also teamed up with her husband, Ed, in the semi and drove across the country until their retirement in 2005.

Anna is survived by her children, sons, Phillip Wampler of White Creek, Wis., Perry (Debra) Wampler of Lakeville, Minn., Peter (Linda) Wampler of Lyndon Station, Wis., Paul Wampler of Waycross, Ga., and Penn (Brenda Barstad) Wampler of Wisconsin Dells; daughters, Patricia (Jon) Thome of Oxford, Wis., and Pamela (Randy Campbell) Cook of Baraboo, Wis.; brothers, all from Oxford, Bernard Bonnett Jr., Robert (Eleanor) Bonnett, and John Bonnett; grandchildren, Melissa Goodyear, Jennifer Armstrong, Christopher Van Beek, Danielle and Jason Cook, Leilani Jopp, Owen Wampler, Lynn Minnick, and Erin Wampler; adopted grandson, Christopher Austin; great-grandchildren, Preston and Aiden Wampler, Walter Goodyear Jr., Riley Stone, Catie and Taylor Armstrong, Aubryanna Van Beek, Victoria, Landon and Jordan Cook, Sawyer Fredrick, Carson Jopp, Cayden and Carson Wampler, Brantlee, Braxton and Hailey Minnick; adopted great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Wyatt and McKenzie Austin; nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin; son, Preston; grandson, James Wampler; sister-in-law, Norma Bonnett; son-in-law, Sheldon Van Beek; and daughter-in-law, Margie Wampler.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

