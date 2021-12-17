Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
AnnaBelle Wedekind
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Wedekind, AnnaBelle

BARABOO - AnnaBelle Wedekind, age 83, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo with her family by her side.

No services are planned at this time.

AnnaBelle was born Sept. 8, 1938, in New Ulm, Minn., the daughter of Harold and Catherine (Johnson) Hames. In December of 1956, she married Henry "Heinie" Wedekind in Wisconsin Dells. She loved her pets, enjoyed softball and bowling, tending to her flower beds and reading. She had worked for many years in the Wisconsin Dells area at the Mayflower Motel.

AnnaBelle is survived by her daughters, Debi and Barbi (Todd) Kellner and adopted daughter, Jan McClure; loving sisters, Sharon, Kathy and Mary Kay; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; son, Lowell; and her loving dog, Sweetie.

Cards can be sent to the Wedekind Family at 209 Hitchcock St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.