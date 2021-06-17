Schultz, Anne

WILTON - After a full life dedicated to caring for others, Anne Schultz, 66, of rural Wilton, was welcomed into heaven on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Born in Burlington, Wis., in 1955, to R. Duane Sr. and Margaret "Peg" (Badenoch) Perry, Anne was a member of the Burlington High School Class of 1973. Following graduation, she earned degrees from both Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji, Minn., and the nursing school at Gateway Technical College in southeastern Wisconsin. She began her nursing career at Burlington Memorial Hospital. On Dec. 4, 1982, Anne was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lindy W. Schultz, and relocated to Wilton, Wis. Anne was employed at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston for more than two decades before completing her career with the Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Hospital - serving in both the ICU and on the nurse line. Throughout her life, Anne provided compassionate care to countless individuals.

An avid lover of nature, Anne enjoyed spending time birdwatching, fishing, gardening, and exploring the woods. She loved and kept many animals, including dogs, cats, goats, chickens, cows, and her horse, Rex. Anne loved spending time with her family and friends. Playing board games always brought the excitement of who would win and be able to pick a prize from Aunt Anne's special basket of toys. The delicious aroma of her fresh, homemade pies frequently filled the house. Her outgoing, effervescent personality always filled the room, and she was rarely without a song to share. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Those that loved her will forever cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lindy; and a sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Lee Mathews.

She is survived by her son, Jeff; a brother, Ray (Chris) Perry; and a sister, Laura (Scott) Boniface. She is further survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, June 19. For details, please email [email protected]

The Sonnenburg /Smith-Nelson Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.