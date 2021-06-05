Daley, Anthony Shawn

PORTAGE - It is to our great regret that we announce the death of Anthony Shawn Daley, who passed away at the age of 24.

Anthony loved to fish and socialize just to make people laugh. His true love was spending time with his daughter.

Anthony is preceded in death by his step-grandfather, Trevor Irion; father, Martine Vasquez; and cousin, Ashley Vasquez.

Anthony is survived and will be greatly missed by his daughter, Laila Daley; his mother, Brenda L. Solis (Daley); his brothers, Jeremiah Solis and Liam Montes; sisters, Julianna, Elaina, Ashlyn and Anhelina Solis; dad, Fred Solis; great-grandparents, Warren (Judy) Taylor; grandmothers, Becky Lopez and Glenda Daley; grandfather, Tim Daley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Public visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME at 302 E. Conant St., Portage.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.