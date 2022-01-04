Palmer, Anthony A.

LODI - Anthony A. Palmer, age 73, of Lodi, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. Anthony, son of Chandler and Annie Palmer was born Oct. 28, 1948. He graduated from Webb High School, class of 1966. On Nov. 11, 1967 he was united in marriage to Sharon Powers. Anthony proudly served in the US Army from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1970. He was employed by Oscar Mayer for over 30 years until his retirement. Anthony loved spending time at his house in the country. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan, watching the Badgers, Bucks, Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Anthony's family will remember him for enjoying the simple things in life and his great sense of humor. Family was a meaningful part of his life, he greatly treasured his time spent with them.

Survivors include his children, Julie (Jim) Jensen, Chad Palmer; grandchildren, Jordan Jensen, Jamie Jensen and his sisters, Norma Rossing, Sharon Franke, Mary Hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; brothers, Clarence and Phillip Palmer and his son, Anthony Lee Palmer.

A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME with Father Luke Powers officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will follow at Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local VFW Post.