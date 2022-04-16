Anton "Tommy" Cristea-Rist

August 15, 1955 - April 12, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Anton "Tommy" Cristea-Rist, 66, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on April 12, surrounded by his family after a six-plus months battle with cancer.

Tommy was born on August 15, 1955, in Romania, and was sponsored by the Beaver Dam community to escape the communist regime in 1985 to a town they loved, and never left.

He was self-employed at Orion Vending for 25-years, but his passion was his three grandchildren that he was so proud of, and anything aviation. He always looked for a reason to go to the airport and offered to take a lot of brave souls up in his Comanche. Not only will he be remembered for his love of flying, but his contagious smile, his love of dancing with his wife, his coaching the grandkids from the sidelines (even when he wasn't the coach) and his bad Dad jokes.

He truly believed he was the most handsome man on earth. Tommy loved life and he lived his best life each day. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Leontina Mihutiu and his father, Francisc Rist.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43-years, Anamaria "Chris" Cristea-Rist; son, Paul (Diana) Cristea-Rist; daughter, Cristina (Sasa) Seremet; grandchildren: Damen and Dejana Seremet and Lucas Cristea-Rist.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Dr, Beaver Dam. After the service, we request all of Tommy's friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating his life at his Hangar at the Dodge County Airport at 3:00 p.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.