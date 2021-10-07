Nava-Dominguez, Apolinar Sabino

WISCONSIN DELLS - Apolinar Sabino Nava-Dominguez, a loving husband and father of 10, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 30, 2021. The family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

Apolinar was born in San Jose Solis Temascalcingo Edo, Mexico, to Roberto Felipe Nava Garduno and Juana Cirila Dominguez Perez on Dec. 30, 1957. He married Heather on July 13, 2013, in Sauk County, Wis.

He served for the Mexican national military service. He worked at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., as a general maintenance worker until he retired in 2018.

He enjoyed playing soccer, camping and being outdoors, spending time with his family, and interacting with animals. He also excelled in carpentry.

Anyone who knew Apolinar was touched by his kindness and by the way that he was able to make anyone smile and laugh. He will be missed by many people.

Apolinar is survived by his wife, Heather Nava-Ditzler; children, Lizbeth Nava Martinez (Aldo De La Cruz), one child, Sergio Nava Martinez (Victoria Lopez), five children, Julian Nava-Ditzler, Jose Nava-Ditzler, Jamie Nava-Ditzler, Juan Nava-Ditzler, Reyna Nava-Ditzler, Jared Nava-Ditzler, Rosabelle Nava-Ditzler, and Apolinar Jr. Nava-Ditzler; siblings, Alejandro Nava Dominguez (Edil Soto), two children, Efren Nava Dominguez (Nico Hernandez), five children, Maria del Carmen Nava-Dominguez (Agustin Martinez), five children, Maria Guadalupe Nava-Dominguez (Ignacio Segundo), five children, Luis Nava Dominguez (Violeta Segundo), five children, Joel Nava Dominguez (Tara Nava), one child, Tomas Nava Dominguez (Erika Garcia), five children, Jesus Nava Dominguez (Marisol Reyes), five children, Israel Nava Dominguez, four children, and Rosario Nava Dominguez (Ascencion Salazar), five children; and lastly, his mother-in-law, Laura Hill; and brothers- and sister-in-law, Linda Webb (Clinton, five children), Ronnie Duerr (two children), Erasmo Salazar, Shea Fuller (two children), Matthew Jakubiak (April, two children), Kelly Casey (Maria, six children), and Lauramae Keuffer (four children).

Apolinar was preceded in death by his father, Roberto Felipe Nava Garduno; father-in-law, Ronald Ditzler; and sisters-in-law, Spring Salazar and Shona Ostrum.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, Wis., from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Apolinar was held at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reedsburg, with Father James Kotch officiating.