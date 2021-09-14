Menu
April Corry Dykstra
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lodi High School
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Dykstra, April Corry

LODI - April Corry Dykstra, age 50 of Lodi, passed away Sept. 1, 2021. April was born in Madison, June 11, 1971 to Sandie Parr Nimocks and Donald Linde.

April attended Lodi High School. She married Jay Dykstra and together they had two children, Cassandra and Trenton. She instilled a sense of hard work and love of family in her children. April worked many jobs, among them cleaning, waitressing and caring for her many friends and family. Everyone that met her, loved her. She loved playing horseshoes with her mom and going on vacations with her children.

April is survived by her mother and father, Sandie and Bill Nimocks and Donald and Cheryl Linde; her children, Cassandra (Andrew Ballweg), Trenton (McKenna Morris); brothers, Peter (Keli) Linde, Nick Nimocks, Shane (Tara) Linde; and sister, Tricia Linde. Godmother, Candy (Everett) Beutler; Godfather, Dan Stoltenberg; Grandparents, Charles and Evonne Linde and Nancy Nimocks; and mother and father-in-law, Al and Joan Dykstra. Also many special aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, special aunts Penny Townsend and Mary Ringelstetter; special cousin Tonya; and special friends, Jim, Pam, and Becky. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, uncle, aunts; and her dog Oliver.

A celebration of April's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at the Arlington Community Center, 200 Commercial Street, Arlington, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Mom, we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place nobody will ever fill. Cass and Trenton April, I will miss our talks and your laughter. Till we meet again, Mom & Dad. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Arlington Community Center
200 Commercial Street, Arlington, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandie, my deepest sympathy is sent to you at this time, my dear friend. I am so sorry to hear of this news. May God give you and your family strength to see you through this time.
Dianne Deming Ellis
September 15, 2021
April was my friend since she was 14. She will be missed by me. Condolences to the family in this difficult time. She is with angels just as she was.
Delores Daniels
Friend
September 7, 2021
