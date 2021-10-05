Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ardis Pribnow
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Pribnow, Ardis H.

HORICON - Ardis H. Pribnow, age 91, of Horicon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Ardis was born the daughter of Paul and Selma (Billings) Budahn on Jan. 12, 1930. She was baptized in Jan. of 1930 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville and later confirmed in June 11, 1944 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (River Church) in the township of Theresa. She was united in marriage to Wilmer P. Pribnow on June 9, 1951 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (River Church) in the township of Theresa. She had worked as a custodian for the Horicon School District and also for the Stokely Canning Factory. Ardis also worked with her son, Gary, at Pribnow's Maple Inn in Ashippun where she was affectionally known as Grandma by everyone there.

Ardis was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon where she was a member of the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. She also volunteered as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and enjoyed cooking for the Lions Dinners.

Family was everything to Ardis and she cherished the time spent with them. She enjoyed making food for everyone especially Christmas cookies with her grandchildren. She loved to garden and canning for her family. Ardis instilled family values and taught the importance of faith, hard work, support and most importantly forgiveness. These lessons will be continued to be passed down throughout her family.

Ardis is survived by her children, Gary Pribnow, Ashippun, Carolyn (Elroy) Thurn, Horicon, Louise (Mike) Kuehl, Iron Ridge, Doreen Mueller, Iron Ridge, Linda (David) Sugden, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Wayne (RaeMarie) Pribnow, Burnett. Her sibling, Arline Justman of West Bend; her sister-in-law, Karen Budahn Kell of Lomira; her grandchildren, Angie (special friend Bill) Dibble, Tiffany (Lex) Lidisky, Rebecca (special friend Rich) Pribnow, Tracy Thrun, Carrie (Mark) Brooks, Timothy Thrun, Amanda (Bryan) Dusso, Kevin (Stacey) Kuehl, Angela Kuehl, Michael Mueller, Jason (Rachel) Mueller, Cory Mueller, Jennifer (Greg) Kuhn, Nichole Sugden, Andrew (Annie) Sugden, Erin Sugden Katie Pribnow; Great-grandchildren, Dustin (Ali), CJ (Josie), Kenzie, Rylee, Richard, Brayden, Emily, Kylan, Westyn, Corbin, Cyrus, Chloe, Sterling, Leo, Abigail, Olivia, Isaiah, and Quinn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wilmer; daughter, Kathleen; son-in-law, Michael Mueller; brothers, Paulie and Leonard Budahn; sister-in-law, Diane Billings; and nieces, Cindy Justman and Roxanne Lanser; and nephew, William Budahn.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon.

A funeral service for Ardis will take place at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at St. Petri Cemetery in the township of Theresa. Masks are optional.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family for online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church (Horicon)
505 N. Palmatory Street, Horicon, WI
Oct
9
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church (Horicon)
505 N. Palmatory Street, Horicon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Ardis was a part of my life a long long time ago when I was just a little boy. She befriended my mother who moved to Horicon from across the world, Thailand. Her smile was as endless as her kindness. I was one of the lucky ones that tasted her amazing Christmas cookies, one of the distant memories I still carry with me today. I am sad that I am just seeing her obituary as I was not able to share my condolences in person with her amazing family. I played football with one of her grandchildren, whom I met and played with at her house many years earlier. I wish the family peace and hope your memories of Ardis will carry on throughout. ~Mike
Mike Thiede
Friend
November 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies for the family. A wonderful writeup which definitely describes the kind and giving woman I remember. Aunt Ardis and Uncle Wilmer ( as i remember them) were wonderful people. I remember our families celebrating new years together, fishing on the Horicon Marsh, the meals and kindness for my family after our mom passed many years ago. As a child, the Pribnow home was a favorite to visit.
May god be with you all.
Donna Schuman (Wellnitz)
Family
October 10, 2021
Your sweet mom will be remembered with love. She was such a hard working, and loving mom. I have such wonderful memories of your entire family,and the "old homestead." My deepest condolences to you all, Carolyn, Gary, Louise, Doreen, Linda and Wayne.
Marion Vorpahl Roovers
Family Friend
October 9, 2021
Heaven will be welcoming such a good and nice lady. She did many things for my sister, my father and I after my mother passed away years ago when I was just a kid. Her kindness and help that was given during those trying times has not been forgotten and was appreciated more than I can express. To all the family, I am sorry that I am not able to make it to the funeral and visitation.
Don Wellnitz
October 9, 2021
Doreen, so sorry to hear about your Mother passing, I express my sympathy to you and your family.
Jackie Gassner
Friend
October 5, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Molly & Hans Henkel
Friend
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results