Pribnow, Ardis H.

HORICON - Ardis H. Pribnow, age 91, of Horicon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Ardis was born the daughter of Paul and Selma (Billings) Budahn on Jan. 12, 1930. She was baptized in Jan. of 1930 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville and later confirmed in June 11, 1944 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (River Church) in the township of Theresa. She was united in marriage to Wilmer P. Pribnow on June 9, 1951 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (River Church) in the township of Theresa. She had worked as a custodian for the Horicon School District and also for the Stokely Canning Factory. Ardis also worked with her son, Gary, at Pribnow's Maple Inn in Ashippun where she was affectionally known as Grandma by everyone there.

Ardis was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon where she was a member of the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. She also volunteered as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and enjoyed cooking for the Lions Dinners.

Family was everything to Ardis and she cherished the time spent with them. She enjoyed making food for everyone especially Christmas cookies with her grandchildren. She loved to garden and canning for her family. Ardis instilled family values and taught the importance of faith, hard work, support and most importantly forgiveness. These lessons will be continued to be passed down throughout her family.

Ardis is survived by her children, Gary Pribnow, Ashippun, Carolyn (Elroy) Thurn, Horicon, Louise (Mike) Kuehl, Iron Ridge, Doreen Mueller, Iron Ridge, Linda (David) Sugden, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Wayne (RaeMarie) Pribnow, Burnett. Her sibling, Arline Justman of West Bend; her sister-in-law, Karen Budahn Kell of Lomira; her grandchildren, Angie (special friend Bill) Dibble, Tiffany (Lex) Lidisky, Rebecca (special friend Rich) Pribnow, Tracy Thrun, Carrie (Mark) Brooks, Timothy Thrun, Amanda (Bryan) Dusso, Kevin (Stacey) Kuehl, Angela Kuehl, Michael Mueller, Jason (Rachel) Mueller, Cory Mueller, Jennifer (Greg) Kuhn, Nichole Sugden, Andrew (Annie) Sugden, Erin Sugden Katie Pribnow; Great-grandchildren, Dustin (Ali), CJ (Josie), Kenzie, Rylee, Richard, Brayden, Emily, Kylan, Westyn, Corbin, Cyrus, Chloe, Sterling, Leo, Abigail, Olivia, Isaiah, and Quinn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wilmer; daughter, Kathleen; son-in-law, Michael Mueller; brothers, Paulie and Leonard Budahn; sister-in-law, Diane Billings; and nieces, Cindy Justman and Roxanne Lanser; and nephew, William Budahn.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon.

A funeral service for Ardis will take place at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at St. Petri Cemetery in the township of Theresa. Masks are optional.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family for online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com