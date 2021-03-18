Menu
Arlene Kissack
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI

Kissack, Arlene A.

ROCK SPRINGS - Arlene A. Kissack, age 83, of Rock Springs, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 24, 1937, in Harris Township, Marquette County, Wis., the daughter of Edward H. and Agnes M. (Buetler) Krueger. On Sept. 14, 1957, she was united in marriage to Charles "Jim" Kissack in Westfield, Wis. This marriage was blessed with four children. Arlene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs, and an active member of the Ladies Aid and Bible Study. She was a master gardener and spent all her free time in the garden. She also loved bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence and Alvin Krueger; and her sister, Helen (Edward) Borzick.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Robert (Cindy) Kissack, Vicki Kissack, Rae Jean (Steven) Hartzell, all of Rock Springs, and Brenda Frye (Craig Langbehn) of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren, Quincy Kissack, Emily Kissack, Ryann Hartzell, Jamie Kissack, Bailey Kissack, Andrew Hartzell, Gabriel Langbehn, and Garret Langbehn; sisters, Marjorie (John) Uphoff, and Betty Cady, both of Dane; brother, Gordon (Denise) Krueger of Westfield; brother- and sister-in-law, Claron "Bud" and Joan Kissack of Reedsburg; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Arlene will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, March 22 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Rock Springs with Pastor David Karow officiating. Burial will be made in St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Rock Springs.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
Rock Springs, WI
Mar
22
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
Rock Springs, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Farber Funeral Home
Sponsored by Farber Funeral Home.
