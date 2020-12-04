Klawitter, Arlene Doris

BEAVER DAM - Arlene D. Klawitter, 90, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Arlene was born on Oct. 20, 1930, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Theodore and Mary (Hein) Schultz. She attended St. John's Lutheran School and Juneau High School before graduating from Waupun High School. Arlene met Hilbert at a Burnett Hall dance. They married on Aug. 11, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett where she remained a faithful lifelong member. Together Arlene and Hib raised a loving family and were especially touched by the recent celebrations held to honor their 69 happy years of marriage and their 90th birthdays.

Arlene worked as a telephone operator and part-time bowling alley pin setter. After marriage she became a full-time mother and later in life worked seasonally at the Green Giant/Pillsbury canning factory. Arlene was active in her church community, including bake sales, chili suppers, the quilting group, and Young at Hearts. Arlene was an "outdoors person" and was still enjoying regular walks and bicycle rides at 89 years of age. Winters since 1972 were spent snowmobiling as an active member of the Burnett TT Riders Snowmobile Club. Arlene enjoyed road trips with her husband and children to Iowa over July 4th and in the fall to view the colors. Over the years they also traveled to many parts of the U.S., Canada and Europe. Arlene could be found enjoying the company of others through card playing and Yahtzee. She had a knack for winning, especially when playing Hib at nightly Hand-and-Foot card games. Arlene loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arlene will be deeply missed by her husband, Hilbert; seven children, Dale (Jean), Jerrold (Donna) of Beaver Dam, Sharon of Madison, Larry (Joni) of Waukee, Iowa, Joan (Al) Broitzman, Connie Rogers, and Brenda (Tom) Fabisch of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren, Cindy, Christy (Joe), Aaron, Dan (Jill), Laura (Jamie), Erin (Josh), Jeremy (Kori) and Justin (Bri); twelve great-grandchildren, Brock, Cora, Emma, Rory, Caleb, Elle, Iris, Leo, Zoe, Abe, Frank and George; siblings, Donald (Beverly) Schultz and Dennis (Bernice) Schultz, all of Waupun; sister-in-law, Irene Gentz of Jefferson; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Schultz; son-in-law, Paul Rogers; and other relatives.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Burnett, followed by a private family service. The church will have COVID precautions in place and all are requested to wear masks and to maintain social distancing.

Arlene and her loved ones very much appreciated the many kindnesses shown to her by her church family, as well as all the heartfelt cards, calls and visits she received during her extended illness. The family extends a special thank you to the caring and dedicated professionals at Hillside Home Care and Hospice.

Arlene was known for her humble yet determined spirit and as a person who accepted gracefully whatever came her way in life. She remained strong, present and active in her care for as long as she could, staying true to herself, her family and her faith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Arlene's name to Hillside Home Care and Hospice or the charitable organization of one's choosing.

