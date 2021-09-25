Menu
Arnold Grams
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Grams, Arnold C. Jr.

BEAVER DAM - Arnold C. "Bugsy" "Choke" Grams Jr., age 73, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A memorial service for Arnold will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 12 noon at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam with Father Will Arnold officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. A private family inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Oct
16
Service
12:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed brother. I will miss our weekly talks. Find all the cool places to go so when i get there you can show me around.
Chewy
October 14, 2021
Arnie took his job driving taxi for senior citizens very seriously. Very kind and considerate to people like my mom.
Janel Hebl (Rosenthal)
Classmate
October 3, 2021
I worked with Arnie at Kolpins in fox lake.Had alot of great times. We were God parents together for friends of ours. He was always a great guy and so much fun. He will be greatly missed by many who knew him . Now hes riding free in god country. God speed Bugsy
Deb Bednarek
Friend
September 28, 2021
The Lord has taken another soul to Heaven to soon. Armor you will be missed by all you had a heart of gold. Will miss our little chats.prayers go out to your family.
Sherry Bock
Friend
September 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss Carol and Mary
Kathleen Steinke
Family Friend
September 25, 2021
Arnie was a very gentle man and I'll always remember him blending powder at APC. I'm glad I was able to work with him and be friends with him.
Patrick Hynes
Friend
September 25, 2021
