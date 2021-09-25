Grams, Arnold C. Jr.

BEAVER DAM - Arnold C. "Bugsy" "Choke" Grams Jr., age 73, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A memorial service for Arnold will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 12 noon at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam with Father Will Arnold officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. A private family inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.