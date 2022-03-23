Arthur A. Kamrath, Jr.

July 4, 1929 - March 20, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Arthur A. Kamrath, Jr. 92, of Beaver Dam went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Arthur was born on July 4, 1929 to Arthur and Mathilda (Gentz) Kamrath, Sr. in rural Juneau. He was the youngest and the last surviving member of his family. Arthur worked as a farmer and was employed with Monarch Range Co. in Beaver Dam until his retirement. Afterwards, Art was employed with Walmart in Beaver Dam.

Art was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was an avid baseball fan and especially enjoyed cheering for the Brewers. Art enjoyed traveling with Marilyn and her family across the U.S.

Arthur will be missed by his nephews: Wayne (Amelia) Petrusha and Tom Kamrath; nieces: Joyce Kamrath, Lois Kamrath, Barbara Homan, and Sandy Bishop; his adoptive family: Deb Zimmerman and her children: Mike, Chris, and Shannon and Gary (Linda) Griepentrog and their children: Josh and Mike; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Bernice Petrusha, Verna Kamrath, Gertrude Kamrath, and Irene Falk; his brothers: Raymond, Edger, Melvin, Wilmer, Vernon and Gilbert; nephews: Don and Eugene Kamrath; and special friend Marilyn Griepentrog in 2007.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Paul Stratman will officiate. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

