Mueller, Arthur W., Jr.

MAYVILLE - Arthur W. Mueller Jr., 83, of Mayville, entered the kingdom of heaven on Dec. 8, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville. His loving wife of 63 years, Phyllis, was at his side.

Arthur was born the son of Arthur and Leona (Mueller) on April 8, 1937, in Leroy, Wis. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1955. On Oct. 5, 1957, Arthur married the love his life, Phyllis Berg, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Arthur worked on the family farm in the town of Leroy while growing up. After graduating from high school, he was employed at Mayville Metal Products, retiring in 1999 as the vice-president of sales. Even while working a full-time job, Arthur helped run the family farm until the late 1990s.

Arthur was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville. He would regularly attend services, as well as bible classes. He served on both the board of elders and church council for many years. Arthur loved the outdoors. He enjoyed going duck and deer hunting with his children and grandchildren. He always made it a point to attend as many of his grandchildren's sporting events, plays, musicals, or other activities as possible. He also served as a supervisor on the Leroy Town Board.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Mayville; his three sons, Boyd (Brenda) Mueller of Whitehall, Mich., Terry (Elizabeth) Mueller of Dousman, Wis., and Bradley (Ann) Mueller of Mayville, Wis.; six grandchildren, Stephen Mueller, Kathryn (Jamie) Princo, Abbie Mueller (Sean), Lauren Mueller (Dorian), Kyle Mueller, and Brandon (Megan) Mueller; three siblings, William (Sharon) Mueller, Arnie (Audrey) Mueller and Marlene (Donald) Lechner; one sister-in-law, Wanda Richter; two brothers-in-law, David Krueger and Lloyd Derge; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild, Melissa Mueller; five sisters, Annie Bertschy, Bernice Hoff, Leona Benser, Arlene Krueger and Evelyn Derge; and four brothers-in-law, Gordon Bertschy, Leonard Hoff, Lloyd Benser and Ronald Richter.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville, with the Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler and the Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating. Interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.