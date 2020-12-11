Menu
Arthur Mueller
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Mueller, Arthur W., Jr.

MAYVILLE - Arthur W. Mueller Jr., 83, of Mayville, entered the kingdom of heaven on Dec. 8, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville. His loving wife of 63 years, Phyllis, was at his side.

Arthur was born the son of Arthur and Leona (Mueller) on April 8, 1937, in Leroy, Wis. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1955. On Oct. 5, 1957, Arthur married the love his life, Phyllis Berg, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Arthur worked on the family farm in the town of Leroy while growing up. After graduating from high school, he was employed at Mayville Metal Products, retiring in 1999 as the vice-president of sales. Even while working a full-time job, Arthur helped run the family farm until the late 1990s.

Arthur was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville. He would regularly attend services, as well as bible classes. He served on both the board of elders and church council for many years. Arthur loved the outdoors. He enjoyed going duck and deer hunting with his children and grandchildren. He always made it a point to attend as many of his grandchildren's sporting events, plays, musicals, or other activities as possible. He also served as a supervisor on the Leroy Town Board.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Mayville; his three sons, Boyd (Brenda) Mueller of Whitehall, Mich., Terry (Elizabeth) Mueller of Dousman, Wis., and Bradley (Ann) Mueller of Mayville, Wis.; six grandchildren, Stephen Mueller, Kathryn (Jamie) Princo, Abbie Mueller (Sean), Lauren Mueller (Dorian), Kyle Mueller, and Brandon (Megan) Mueller; three siblings, William (Sharon) Mueller, Arnie (Audrey) Mueller and Marlene (Donald) Lechner; one sister-in-law, Wanda Richter; two brothers-in-law, David Krueger and Lloyd Derge; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild, Melissa Mueller; five sisters, Annie Bertschy, Bernice Hoff, Leona Benser, Arlene Krueger and Evelyn Derge; and four brothers-in-law, Gordon Bertschy, Leonard Hoff, Lloyd Benser and Ronald Richter.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville, with the Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler and the Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating. Interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Phyllis and family... We send our deepest sympathies on Art's passing. We have the wonderful memories of the Farm Bureau meetings, trips, Christmas parties and the many laughs that came with them. Take Care - Chris and Lona Thelen
Lona Thelen
Friend
December 17, 2020
Always enjoyed interaction with Art while employed at MMP. He was a pleasure to travel with as he always looked after those who travelled with him. Art always knew his territory.
Phyllis, my sympathy to your and your family.
Randy Guenther
Coworker
December 13, 2020
My sincere sympathy to you and your family. I always enjoyed seeing you and Art at our class reunions. My prayers are with you
Gert Roets
Classmate
December 13, 2020
My sympathy to you Phyllis and all of the family. I worked with Art at Mayville Metal Products. He was a wonderful man and a real gentlemen. May he rest in peace.
Jackie GASSNER
Friend
December 12, 2020
Our sincere condolences to you Phyllis, and to your family and to the close friends of Art. Bobbie and I are grateful for the opportunity to have crossed paths with Art. May you rest in peace, knowing that you will be missed, and forever loved.
Mike & Bobbie Ebben Ebben
Coworker
December 12, 2020
My condolences to you Phyllis, and your family. Art was always such a gentle and kind man. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Marlene Adelmeyer
Friend
December 11, 2020
To all the Muellers family Sorry to hear of Arts passing. He indeed was a real gentleman and friend. God has his plan for all of us and surely carried out HIS plan for Art. God be with you all as you miss Art.
Lloyd Lechner
Family
December 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to Phyllis, Boyd, Terry, Bradley and the rest of the family. I worked with Art for many years at Mayville Metal Products and I will always remember Art for his friendliness, hard work and his honesty. I feel blessed that I was able to call Art a "friend". GOD BLESS YOU AND THE FAMILY PHYLLIS! R.I.P. ART!
David Finke
Friend
December 11, 2020
First of all, I'm so sorry for your loss. Art was a funny, kind, loving man. For some reason he always called me "coach". I'm going to miss his smile, his laugh and his kindness. It has been an Honor and Privelege taking care of him! Thank you all! My deepest condolences to you and your family! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow! My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Jane Braun
December 10, 2020
