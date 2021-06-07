Menu
Audrey Voss-Gerth
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Voss-Gerth, Audrey Y.

BEAVER DAM - Audrey Y. Voss-Gerth, 83, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.

Audrey was born the daughter of Herbert and Alyce (Schepp) Carlson on July 31, 1937, in Beaver Dam. She was a 1955 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Audrey was married to Orren Voss, who preceded her in death. She later married Frank Gerth Jr., who also preceded her in death. Audrey was employed with Marine Bank in Beaver Dam for many years and was later employed with Powercom in Beaver Dam until her retirement.

Audrey was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Audrey also loved to play bingo. She enjoyed traveling, especially spending winters in Bull Head City, Ariz., and going to Cubs games.

Audrey is survived by her children, Cindy Shelby of Corpus Christi, Texas, Debby Voss of Rock Hill, S.C., Robert Voss of Greensboro, N.C., Russell Voss of Beaver Dam, and Steven (Tammy) Voss of Fall River; her brothers, Dennis (Pam) Carlson and Keith Carlson; two grandchildren, Stephenie Voss and Shane Voss; two great-grandchildren, Jamie and Jessie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; her brothers, Herbert Jr. in infancy and Vincent Carlson; and nephew, Ryan Carlson.

A graveside service will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS in the township of Trenton on Wednesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Paul Stratman will officiate.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Highland Memory Gardens, Beaver Dam
W9782 Hwy. 151, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Worked with this dear lady at Powercom. Sympathy to her family.
Brenda. Marshall
Work
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear about Audrey's passing. I worked at Marine Bank with her for 13 years--she was a very nice lady. Will be missed by many. My condolences to all the family.
Mary Schoenfeld
Coworker
June 5, 2021
Sorry to hear of your moms passing.She was a really nice person and good neighbor.Big hugs to the family
Michael Bennett
Friend
June 6, 2021
