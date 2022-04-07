Menu
Audrey Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Necedah
230 South Main St
Necedah, WI

Audrey (Hornburg) Williams

April 11, 1934 - April 4, 2022

NECEDAH - Audrey (Hornburg) Williams, age 87, of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 11, 1934 to George and Alma (Ganther) Hornburg.

Audrey was raised on good old Golden Guernsey milk, making her chubby but didn't hold her back from walking early. She was raised on a farm for 18 years with chores along with fun times. The first eight years of her life, she attended a country 8th grade school, with two of these schools the same that her parents and grandparents also attended (Lake Juneau School, Hales Prairie, and Pleasant View Schools.) Audrey was a graduate of Necedah High School and then moved to Milwaukee, WI, where she worked as a clerk typist for Nordberg Manufacturing Company for over 6 years. She also worked part time for Minnesota Fabrics for 6 years.

Audrey enjoyed the years of raising her three lovely daughters; sewing clothes for them, herself, and leisure jackets for her late husband, Jim. She was an avid gardener and loved canning, raising flowers, mowing grass, and weeding. Audrey and Jim had many wonderful years together, taking many trips and creating many memories as a family. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church in Necedah, serving over 10 years as financial secretary, and involved with UMW, 5 Hundred Club, and Senior Citizens Club as treasurer.

She is survived by her three daughters: Brenda Williams, Donna Wetzel, and Diana (Dennis) Mussatti; grandchildren: Jennifer (Mauricio) Delgado Aguirre and their children, Isaac, Abigail, and Jullietta; Melissa (James) Ondishko and their children, Connor, Riley, and Emma; Robert Burmester, Sarah Williams, Amanda Guzewski and her children, Parker and Blake; Kyle Wetzel (Maegan) and his son, Levi, Crystal (Nick) Wetzel-Garcia and her children, Braxton, Makenna, Royce, and Juniper; Tyler Wetzel and his daughter, Rylnn; Zachary Mussatti, and Cassandra Mussatti; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alma; her husband, James Williams, and brother Glenn.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Necedah United Methodist Church. Pastor Marty Nolet will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home - Necedah
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
