FOX LAKE - Barbara J. Bubolz, 77, of Fox Lake, Wis. was peacefully called home to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior early in the morning on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Barbara was born on Oct. 12, 1944 the daughter of Harold "Cy" and Ellen "Lynn" (Miller) Zentarski in Joliet, Ill. She was a graduate of Randolph High School. On May 16, 1964 she was united in marriage with John W. Bubolz at Friedens Lutheran Church in Randolph.

Barb was a loving devoted wife and mother and stayed home to raise her three sons. She was also the bookkeeper for John Bubolz Plumbing and Heating. She was a faithful member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Barb and her husband, John enjoyed being involved with Builders for Christ from 1993 – 2017 participating in over 25 building projects throughout the years. Barb and John also enjoyed traveling throughout the world in their retirement; visiting many beautiful places including Africa, Australia, Fiji, Greece, and many others.

Barb will be deeply missed by her husband of 57 years, John; her sons, David (Kimberly) Bubolz of Fox Lake, Paul (Karla) Bubolz of Waupun and Michael (Christine) Bubolz of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Krystal (Michael) Evans, Logan (Sandra) Bubolz, Kayla Sawyer, Kelsey (Fiancé Eric Gonwa) Bubolz, Cole Bubolz, McKenna Bubolz; five great grandchildren; step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; sisters, Terri (Cal) Vande Kolk and Michelle (David) Retzlaff and brother Joseph (Nanette) Zentarski. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Victoria "Vikki" Sauer.

A visitation for Barbara will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fox Lake. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Nottling officiating. Interment will be in Lake Emily Cemetery. A luncheon will be held after the burial at the church.Memorial donations in Barbara's name may be directed to builders for Christ.

