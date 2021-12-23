Menu
Barbara Hanger
Baraboo High School

Hanger, Barbara Lee

OCONOMOWOC - Barbara Lee Hanger, aged 61, went home to heaven after a brief battle with breast cancer. Preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Hanger, she is survived by her son, Maxwell Buckle (age 24), whom she loved beyond belief and was extremely proud of. Barbara was a 1978 graduate of Baraboo High School, and went on to secretary school at MATC.

Besides her son, Barbara is survived by her siblings, Steven (Debra) Hanger, Bob (Cyndra) Whitehead, Mary (Jim) Steeley, and Scott (Debra) Doty; and her longtime close friend and confidant, Frank Buckle; among countless nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Barbara's notoriously quick wit, unfailing kindness, sage advice, and contagious optimism came with her everywhere. She loved reading, birdwatching, knitting and crocheting, baking, and sharing what she made with others.

A ceremony celebrating Barbara and her life will follow at a later date. Those wishing to honor her and her legacy are invited to make a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.


