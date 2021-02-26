Hanke, Barbara J.

JUNEAU - Barbara J. Hanke, 69, of Juneau, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Watertown, with the Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at HAFEMEISTER FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Barbara Jane Schliewe was born on March 9, 1951, in Watertown, the daughter of Franklin and Junerose (nee Diels) Schliewe. She was a 1969 graduate of Hustisford High School. On Aug. 3, 1991, she married Marvin L. Hanke at the Izaak Walton League Clubhouse. Marvin preceded her in death on June 22, 2019. She owned and operated Whispering Winds since 1996. Barb loved yorkies, horses, and hummingbirds. She enjoyed deer hunting and raising birds and horses. She was a member of the American Paint Horse Association.

Barb is survived by her children, Laurie (Mark) Freson and Tony Hanke; brother, David (Sue) Schliewe; siblings-in-law, George Borchardt, Doris (James) Gindt, Ruth Ducklow, Millie (Lyn) Bully, Linda (Robert) Fortmann, and Ron Schmeling; best friends, John and Wendy Hanson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Edwin and Elsie Hanke; daughter, Lisa Hanke; son, Jeremiah Hanke; sister, Jean Borchardt; and siblings-in-law, Charles (Lillian) Hanke, Elaine Liesener, Elizabeth Schmeling, George Ducklow and Elroy Liesener.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Rainbow Hospice, especially Jenny, and all who helped care for Barb.