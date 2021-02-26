Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Hanke
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI

Hanke, Barbara J.

JUNEAU - Barbara J. Hanke, 69, of Juneau, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Watertown, with the Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at HAFEMEISTER FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Barbara Jane Schliewe was born on March 9, 1951, in Watertown, the daughter of Franklin and Junerose (nee Diels) Schliewe. She was a 1969 graduate of Hustisford High School. On Aug. 3, 1991, she married Marvin L. Hanke at the Izaak Walton League Clubhouse. Marvin preceded her in death on June 22, 2019. She owned and operated Whispering Winds since 1996. Barb loved yorkies, horses, and hummingbirds. She enjoyed deer hunting and raising birds and horses. She was a member of the American Paint Horse Association.

Barb is survived by her children, Laurie (Mark) Freson and Tony Hanke; brother, David (Sue) Schliewe; siblings-in-law, George Borchardt, Doris (James) Gindt, Ruth Ducklow, Millie (Lyn) Bully, Linda (Robert) Fortmann, and Ron Schmeling; best friends, John and Wendy Hanson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Edwin and Elsie Hanke; daughter, Lisa Hanke; son, Jeremiah Hanke; sister, Jean Borchardt; and siblings-in-law, Charles (Lillian) Hanke, Elaine Liesener, Elizabeth Schmeling, George Ducklow and Elroy Liesener.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Rainbow Hospice, especially Jenny, and all who helped care for Barb.


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street, Watertown, WI
Mar
3
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Watertown, WI
Mar
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Watertown, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Hafemeister Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hafemeister Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.