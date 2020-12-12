Hellman, Barbara

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Barbara Ruth Hellman, age 89, passed away at her home in Albert Lea, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Barbara was born on April 1, 1931, in Lake Charles, La., a daughter of Theodore and Adeline (Amerland) Wegener. On Aug. 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Victor Hellman at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake Charles, La. Victor was a pastor at Benediction Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wis., for 22 years where they resided. Faith was a big part of Barbara's life; she was a good Christian woman. She was a part of the Lutheran Woman's Mission League, the ladies aid, quilting with the church, and teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Barbara also helped coordinate church functions with the ladies of the church. She enjoyed camping in the Black Hills, traveling with her family, fishing and cooking.

Barbara is survived by her twin sons, Thomas and Timothy Hellman; nine grandchildren, Nicole, Tyler and Kelley Kronshagen, Ann (Peter) Cason, Krista Hellman, Kyle Hellman, Connie, Joshua and John Hellman; four great-grandchildren, Karma, Christian, Amora and Maverick; a son-in-law, Steve Kronshagen; a brother, John (Beth) Wegener; a sister-in-law, Gloria Wegener; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, in 2002; a daughter, Becky Kronshagen, in 2007; a son, Matthew Hellman, in 1998; three sisters, Adeline (Edward) Simon, Marie (Bill) Michalko and Esther (Stan) Eyberg; four brothers, Ted (Ellen) Wegener, Albert (Edna) Wegener, Lawrence Wegener and Gottfried Wegener; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Cason; two sisters-in-law, Annabelle Wegener and Janet Hellman; and a brother-in-law, Bill Michalko.

Visitation for Barbara will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Barbara will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at North Burnett Union Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com