Barbara Hellman
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Hellman, Barbara

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Barbara Ruth Hellman, age 89, passed away at her home in Albert Lea, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Barbara was born on April 1, 1931, in Lake Charles, La., a daughter of Theodore and Adeline (Amerland) Wegener. On Aug. 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Victor Hellman at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake Charles, La. Victor was a pastor at Benediction Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wis., for 22 years where they resided. Faith was a big part of Barbara's life; she was a good Christian woman. She was a part of the Lutheran Woman's Mission League, the ladies aid, quilting with the church, and teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Barbara also helped coordinate church functions with the ladies of the church. She enjoyed camping in the Black Hills, traveling with her family, fishing and cooking.

Barbara is survived by her twin sons, Thomas and Timothy Hellman; nine grandchildren, Nicole, Tyler and Kelley Kronshagen, Ann (Peter) Cason, Krista Hellman, Kyle Hellman, Connie, Joshua and John Hellman; four great-grandchildren, Karma, Christian, Amora and Maverick; a son-in-law, Steve Kronshagen; a brother, John (Beth) Wegener; a sister-in-law, Gloria Wegener; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, in 2002; a daughter, Becky Kronshagen, in 2007; a son, Matthew Hellman, in 1998; three sisters, Adeline (Edward) Simon, Marie (Bill) Michalko and Esther (Stan) Eyberg; four brothers, Ted (Ellen) Wegener, Albert (Edna) Wegener, Lawrence Wegener and Gottfried Wegener; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Cason; two sisters-in-law, Annabelle Wegener and Janet Hellman; and a brother-in-law, Bill Michalko.

Visitation for Barbara will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Barbara will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at North Burnett Union Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 12, 2020.
She was a literal Angel walking on earth. I couldn’t have been more lucky to have her in my life. My heart hurts. She gave all she could until her last day to those around her. I love you Grandma! Say hi to Mom for me ❤
Nikki Kronshagen
Family
December 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
December 14, 2020
We would like to express our sincere sympathies to Aunt Barbara's family and our regrets for not being able to attend her services. I have many fond memories of her and the family growing up and will always remember her infectious laugh. She treated everyone she knew with love and patience and the heavenly Wegener family grows larger and happier with her arrival. We are grateful the Lord blessed us with her long and eventful Christian life filled with love and stewardship. She will be missed and long remembered.

Paul and Paula Michalko
Family
December 14, 2020
Barbara was a beloved sister-in-law whose devotion to the Lord was an inspiration. She had a delightful sense of humor and a loving and giving spirit. She was a true pastor's wife in every way and ennobled her husband's ministry.
gloria wegener
Family
December 13, 2020
