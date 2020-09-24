Hill, Barbara Anne Roth WAUKESHA - Barbara Anne Roth Hill, 85, was called to Heaven and died peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. After battling kidney disease for many years, Barb is at rest. She was a loving wife for 64 years to Charlie Hill, wonderful mother to Steve and Lori Hill, Sheryl and Keith Brunette, and Sarah and Bob Geisthardt, devoted "Grandma" to Stephen, Matty and Coley, Nick and Kena, Jackie and Jereme, Jon and Ally, Mikey and Hope, Steph, and Anna, and loving "Grandma Grandma" to Max, Maya, Brody, Emi, Liam, Eva, Allie, Ryan, Charlie, Tommy, Madeline, Henry, and Calvin. Besides husband Charlie, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Barbara was survived by brother, Charlie Roth (until Charlie's recent passing on July 20, 2020) and Anna; and sisters-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Simons and Karen Lee; as well as beloved and special nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Silas Martin Roth and Sarah Eleanor Moore Roth; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mildred and Neal Hill; brothers, Martin and wife, Ardis, John and wife, Bonita, Sam and wife, Romelle, Paul A. Roth; sister, Rosemary Hadrath and husband, Sterling "Bud" Hadrath; sister-in law, Dorothy Frutiger and husband, Richard Frutiger; and brother-in-law, Richard Simons. Barbara was born on June 6, 1933, in Mauston, Wis., where she attended and graduated from Mauston High School. Upon graduation, Barbara went to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she earned her degree in Education and later her Masters in Special Education. Barb was a dedicated Warhawk! Barb taught in Edgerton, Mauston, Whitewater, and Waukesha School Districts and was a dedicated teacher for many years before retiring. She was also an active member of the Whitewater Jaycettes and was even elected State President of the Wisconsin Jaycettes. Barbara, along with husband Charlie, loved collecting and refinishing antiques and showcased them in their large farm house which they lovingly remodeled in the township of Genesee, near Waukesha. Barb also loved entertaining guests and family with delicious meals and activities such as the yearly game dinner and annual Easter Egg Hunt. Later, nearing retirement, Barb and Charlie bought, remodeled, and rebuilt a lovely cottage on Wheeler Lake, Lakewood, Wis. They made sure there was plenty of room for their ever-growing family since family was at the center of Barbara and Charlie's lives. Upon retirement, Barb and Charlie traveled the three and 1/2 hours to Lakewood countless weekends as well as attending family sporting events and various family activities in between. "Grandma Grandma" put family first and was happiest when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were around! She was the organizer and the center of many, many family gatherings and events through the years. She was the glue in our family and will be greatly missed. A private celebration of Barbara's life took place recently. Barbara's graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the MAUSTON CITY CEMETERY. All are welcome to attend.