STOUGHTON - Barbara A. Meyer, age 94, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 20, 1927, in Neenah, Wis., the daughter of Lyall Stilp and Marion (VanBuren) Raymond.

Barbara graduated from a Milwaukee area high school and furthered her education, attending UW-Madison, where she began her nursing studies and was affiliated with the Chi Omega sorority. She married the love of her life, Martin "Marty" Meyer Jr. on Nov. 20, 1948, in Menasha, Wis. Barb worked as a nurse's aide for 35 years, retiring in 1998.

She was a member of Daughters of Isabella and St. Patrick's Catholic Church Women's Association, Beaver Dam. She was also a girl scout troop leader and a boy scout den mother.

Barb's focus in life was family. More than anything, she enjoyed raising her three children and playing outdoors. She loved water sports and introduced her family to boating, water skiing, sailing and swimming. She enjoyed camping with her family and dancing with her husband, Marty. Barb was a very strong and independent woman. She was thoughtful of others and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Barbara is survived by her son, Gregg (Cheryl) Meyer; daughter, Kimberlie (Doug) Weisenberger; daughter-in-law, Sheri Meyer; three granddaughters, Erin (Cory) Hanson, Tess (Jerimiah) Hawkins and Katelyn (Thomas) Anderson; four grandsons, Scott (Courtney) Meyer, Todd Meyer, Chad (Katie) Meyer and Ryan Weisenberger; and eight great-grandchildren, Landon, Alia, Olivia, Callahan, Gavin, Carter, Michael and Isabelle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; father, Lyall (Mildred "Millie") Stilp; mother, Marion (Hal) Raymond; and her son, Kirk Meyer.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. A private burial will be held at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb's name may be made to the American Heart Association or Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The family would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to Agrace HospiceCare and Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care, support, and kindness. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

