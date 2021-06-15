Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Schwahn
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Schwahn, Barbara

BARABOO - Barbara Schwahn, age 82 formerly of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster celebrating. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

Barbara was born March 17, 1939 in Hague, North Dakota the daughter of Jacob and Katherine (Reinbold) Bichler. She was married to Bill Schwahn in 1955 in Strasburg, North Dakota. They lived for many years in Rapid City, South Dakota before moving to Baraboo.

Barbara's greatest joy was her family and the children, grand children and great grand children that came of the union with her husband, Bill. Whenever someone asked her what the most important thing is in life, she would say; Family, there is nothing more important than that.

Barbara and Bill were blessed with three children – Bill, Jr. (Deb) Schwahn of Belgrade, Montana, Regina (Tom) Petersen of Baraboo and Julie (Andy) Schmitz of North Freedom, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Eric) Diskin, Sara (Larry) Vogel, Christopher (Kristen) Schwahn, Michael (Janine) Schwahn, Celeste Petersen, Joshua Petersen, Kaitlyn Mortensen (Michael McCabe), Rebeka (Taylor) Spencer and two step-granddaughters, Rachel and Samantha Schmitz; and ten great grandchildren, Landon and Avery Diskin, Nicholas and Olivia Vogel, Emily and Dillon Schwahn, Carter and Jaxon McCabe, and Ryker and Gemma Spencer.

Barbara is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Bill; children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Richard Simniok and Victor (Joanne) Schwahn; sisters in law, Lillian Schwahn, Alvina (Lew) Brezden and Kathy (Rod) Rising and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Katherine; brothers, Alex, Albert, Jacob and Fred; sister, Katherine (Bichler) Simniok; parents-in-law, John and Catherine; sisters-in-law, Helen, Sophie, Alvina and Darlene and brother-in-law, Art.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Wisconsin Special Olympics.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com. 608-253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
300 2nd Street, Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Deepest Sympathy to Bill and the rest of the Schwahn Family. Barbara and Bill was one of my favorite couples in our area. There will always be a special place in my heart for them. Unfortunate that I won't be able to attend Barbara's service. I will miss her warm conversations and beautiful smile.
Penny Snyder
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results