Barbara Young
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Young, Barbara Jean (Schoenfeld)

BEAVER DAM - Barbara J. Young, 77, beloved mother, sister and friend, died peacefully on June 4, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, Wis. She was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., April 15, 1944, to Adrian and Carole (DeGroff) Schoenfeld.

Barbara spent much of her life close to her roots in Dodge County. Growing up on the family farm is where her love for plants, flowers and all animals grew strong. She also loved her cats and grand-dogs, often sending cards and gifts from "grandma." Barbara spent several years in Colorado where she worked as a teacher's aide and later, after returning to Wisconsin, as a caregiver for others who needed a kind heart. Barb was just that, a kind heart, and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Gregory) Paradis of Golden, Colo.; and her sister, Lynda Schoenfeld of Lakewood, Colo.; as well as the many close friends in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial gathering will be held at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Cherie Forret from Trinity Church – United Methodist, where Barbara was a member, will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Jun
12
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Barbs passing. Her neighbor Glenn was my father. I knew her quite well
Nancy Hermann
Acquaintance
June 12, 2021
My sympathy to Barb's family.
Hildy Key
Friend
June 12, 2021
My sympathy to Barb's family. To remain in hearts and memories of those left behind is not to die.
Claire Gensch
Acquaintance
June 9, 2021
