Skidmore, Barry C.

ELROY - Barry C. Skidmore, age 76, of Elroy, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wis., following a long battle with Parkinson's.

Barry was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Crewe, England, to Lloyd and Edna (Jones) Skidmore. He lived in England with his maternal grandparents during World War II, while his father served in the Canadian Armed Services. After the war Barry's family lived at various bases in Canada and Germany while his Dad continued serving in the Canadian Armed Services until retirement.

Barry enlisted in the Canadian Navy at age 17. While in the Navy he was trained in electronics. After getting out of the Navy he used his knowledge of electronics to work in the Canadian television broadcasting industry, and finally at Best Power in Necedah, Wis.

Barry was a talented artist, excelling in both painting and photography. He was a ham radio operator, enjoyed repairing anything electronic, building models (especially building and flying model airplanes), collected postage stamps, and was an avid reader.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Beverly; son, Christopher; and stepson, Shawn Brady. He is survived by sister, Gail Bishop of Florida; children, Karmen (John) Dilisio, Shannon (Paul) Rutherford, and Troy (Christie) Skidmore; stepdaughter, Kate (Rick) Campbell; and grandchildren, Taylor, Matthew, Jonathan, Kris, Tarynn, and Brett.

Memorials may be directed in Barry's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org.